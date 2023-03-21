Jaylen Brown on Celtics Future: 'I Will Stay Where I'm Needed and Treated Correct'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Boston Celtics All-Star wing Jaylen Brown isn't ready to commit to the Celtics for the long haul.

In an interview with Logan Murdock of The Ringer, Brown responded when asked about re-signing with Boston long-term: "I don't know. As long as I'm needed. It's not up to me. We'll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I'm wanted. I will stay where I'm needed and treated correct."

Brown is under contract for one more year after this season and can become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Brown, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft by the Celtics, signed a four-year, $106.3 million extension with Boston in 2019.

The move has paid dividends for both parties. Brown has been named an All-Star in two of the past three seasons and played a sizable role as the Celtics made the NBA Finals last season.

This year is the best statistical season of his career. He is averaging a career-high 26.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 60 games, as well as 3.4 assists and 2.5 three-pointers made. He is also shooting a career-best 49.0 percent.

For the past six seasons, Brown and Jayson Tatum have been a dynamic duo in Boston, forming one of the NBA's best one-two punches.

Murdock asked Brown about his desire to continue to play alongside Tatum, but he didn't give a definitive answer:

"I just enjoy the time that you have now. If it's your whole career, it's your whole career. If it's not, it's not. Some of the greatest players of all time haven't finished with their organization. Michael Jordan retired a Wizard. As much as we like it here and enjoy being here, you see where life takes you. You see how the process goes. All you do is really focus on what's in front of you right now, to be honest. But I don't really know or want to answer that question because that type of stuff makes Celtics fans speculate and go crazy. Especially right now, I'll just say we'll get there when we get there."

Murdock speculated that while Tatum could sign a max contract extension in the near future, Brown may want to test the free-agent market because of an expected spike in NBA revenue from national television deals.

The 26-year-old Brown is considered the Celtics' No. 2 scoring option behind Tatum, who leads the team with a career-high 30.0 points per game and is an NBA MVP candidate.

Brown would be the go-to guy on most other teams, but that isn't the case in Boston, and the presence of two stars speaks to why the C's are championship contenders.

After falling to the Golden State Warriors in last season's NBA Finals, the Celtics are the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference this season at 49-23.

The Celtics should be top contenders for the next couple of seasons, but if Brown leaves in free agency in 2024, the window of opportunity to win a title may not be open for much longer.