X

    Damian Lillard: If Blazers Can't Contend, 'I Have a Decision to Make' About Future

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVApril 13, 2023

    PORTLAND, OR - MARCH 17: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the game on March 17, 2023 at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

    Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves at an interesting fork in the road.

    The superstar point guard told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday night that it's important to him that the Blazers choose to build a contending team this offseason.

    Stephen A Smith @stephenasmith

    Damian Lillard knows it is time for the Blazers to figure out how to win, or some tough conversations will have to be had on both sides<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sascast?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sascast</a> <a href="https://t.co/ljXZfwDGpF">pic.twitter.com/ljXZfwDGpF</a>

    "It ain't a threat. I ain't gonna say I'm putting them on the clock. I'm just saying if those things can't be done—if we can't do something significant like that—then we won't have a chance to compete on that level. And then, not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will, too. Because at that point, it's like, 'Are you gonna go young, or are we gonna get something done?' I think we just kinda been on the fence with fully committing to either one. I just think we at that point now where everybody wants to win. They believe I deserve that opportunity."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.