Damian Lillard: If Blazers Can't Contend, 'I Have a Decision to Make' About Future

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves at an interesting fork in the road.

The superstar point guard told ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday night that it's important to him that the Blazers choose to build a contending team this offseason.

"It ain't a threat. I ain't gonna say I'm putting them on the clock. I'm just saying if those things can't be done—if we can't do something significant like that—then we won't have a chance to compete on that level. And then, not only will I have a decision to make, but I think the organization will, too. Because at that point, it's like, 'Are you gonna go young, or are we gonna get something done?' I think we just kinda been on the fence with fully committing to either one. I just think we at that point now where everybody wants to win. They believe I deserve that opportunity."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.