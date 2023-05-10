Džeko, Mkhitaryan Praised by Fans After Inter Earn UCL Leg 1 Win over AC Milan

Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

A pair of goals within the space of three minutes propelled Inter Milan to a 2-0 victory in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against AC Milan.

Some fans might have still been settling in when Džeko put Inter ahead 1-0 with an eighth-minute goal. Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a second in the 11th minute after running through the middle of Milan's defense and getting on the end of a low pass from Federico Dimarco.

Based on the identity of the goal scorers, you'd be forgiven for thinking you had tuned into a UCL game from 2013 rather than 2023. Džeko and Mkhitaryan might be into their mid-30s, yet they remain capable of delivering on the biggest stage.

Inter Milan was a bit unlucky not to get a third. Hakan Çalhanoğlu had a shot hit off the post in the 16th minute, and a penalty on Simon Kjær was overturned after a video review later in the first half.

For A.C. Milan, the absence of Rafael Leão loomed large. Though a two-goal defeat was better than the result was shaping up to be early on, Rossoneri mustered little attack without their Portuguese attacker.

Despite finishing with 57 percent of possession, AC Milan failed to register a single shot on target in regulation, with its lone effort on target coming in second-half stoppage time. That can't be blamed entirely on Leão's injury.

The Milanese rivals will face off again May 16, with Inter identified as the home side for the second leg.

The Champions League has seen bigger comebacks than a team erasing a 2-0 deficit, but the gap between Inter and Milan felt much larger than the scoreline based on how Wednesday unfolded. Milan manager Stefano Pioli and his staff have their work cut out for them over the next week.