    Džeko, Mkhitaryan Praised by Fans After Inter Earn UCL Leg 1 Win over AC Milan

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMay 10, 2023

    MILAN, ITALY - MAY 10: Edin Dzeko of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between AC Milan and FC Internazionale at San Siro on May 10, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)
    Tullio Puglia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

    A pair of goals within the space of three minutes propelled Inter Milan to a 2-0 victory in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against AC Milan.

    Some fans might have still been settling in when Džeko put Inter ahead 1-0 with an eighth-minute goal. Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a second in the 11th minute after running through the middle of Milan's defense and getting on the end of a low pass from Federico Dimarco.

    B/R Football @brfootball

    Edin Džeko hit that volley so clean 😮‍💨<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSportsGolazo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSportsGolazo</a>)<a href="https://t.co/CTc6tOWCUU">pic.twitter.com/CTc6tOWCUU</a>

    CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo

    TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES.<br><br> INTER ARE FLYING. 💥 <a href="https://t.co/9K6yD4wZsu">pic.twitter.com/9K6yD4wZsu</a>

    Based on the identity of the goal scorers, you'd be forgiven for thinking you had tuned into a UCL game from 2013 rather than 2023. Džeko and Mkhitaryan might be into their mid-30s, yet they remain capable of delivering on the biggest stage.

    Sam McGuire @SamMcGuire90

    Seeing Mkhitaryan and Dzeko have scored in a Champions League semi-final <a href="https://t.co/ThZb9jbU1g">pic.twitter.com/ThZb9jbU1g</a>

    Graham Ruthven @grahamruthven

    When people say 'Giroud is underrated,' they're really talking about Edin Dzeko

    VisualGame @avisualgame

    Dzeko was scoring 36 goals in elite European football 15 seasons ago, and he's still rocking about at the highest level of club football, scoring crucial goals. <br><br>Proper forward, proper longevity.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    37-year-old Edin Džeko opens the scoring for Inter Milan.<br>34-year-old Henrikh Mkhitaryan doubles the lead.<br><br>Like fine wine 🍷 <a href="https://t.co/mPaK5Y3o5U">pic.twitter.com/mPaK5Y3o5U</a>

    Yu @YucciMane

    A 37-year old Dzeko and 34-year old Mkhitaryan scoring in the Champions League semifinals, the Serie A brand is the brand

    Always Cheating FPL @hailcheaters

    Dzeko goal. Mkhitaryan goal. <br><br>The stars of the 2016 Premier League season are thriving in the Champions League semi-finals.

    𝐖𝖎𝖗𝖏𝖎𝖑 @Wirjil

    37-years old Edin Dzeko and 34-years-old Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored for Inter against AC Milan in UEFA Champions League semifinals like good old times. They aged like fine wine. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ACMINT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ACMINT</a> <a href="https://t.co/UB7omezUro">pic.twitter.com/UB7omezUro</a>

    george @georgeewhiite

    Mkhitaryan and Dzeko scoring in a Champions League semi final in 2023 feels like a fever dream

    Inter Milan was a bit unlucky not to get a third. Hakan Çalhanoğlu had a shot hit off the post in the 16th minute, and a penalty on Simon Kjær was overturned after a video review later in the first half.

    For A.C. Milan, the absence of Rafael Leão loomed large. Though a two-goal defeat was better than the result was shaping up to be early on, Rossoneri mustered little attack without their Portuguese attacker.

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    Rafael Leão just wants to be out there for AC Milan 🥲 <a href="https://t.co/DxMCXL9P9n">pic.twitter.com/DxMCXL9P9n</a>

    Rajath Kumar @rajathkumar

    Inter have a washed-up Mkhitaryan + Calhanoglu in midfield. They have a 37-year-old Dzeko up top. They have Darmian &amp; Acerbi in defense. <br>Yet, Milan have gone from wanting to win &gt; hoping for a draw &gt; praying not to get embarrassed in the first half. Shameful and disgusting. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UCL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UCL</a>

    GOAL @goal

    Olivier Giroud is every AC Milan fan right now 😩 <a href="https://t.co/1l1KejYudE">pic.twitter.com/1l1KejYudE</a>

    FTBL @ftblofficial

    Rafael Leão watching this AC Milan team tonight 🤷‍♂️ <a href="https://t.co/oJFhs1ZESh">pic.twitter.com/oJFhs1ZESh</a>

    Essel @Esselguy

    Ac Milan without Rafael Leao <a href="https://t.co/JtLCOeydtD">pic.twitter.com/JtLCOeydtD</a>

    Despite finishing with 57 percent of possession, AC Milan failed to register a single shot on target in regulation, with its lone effort on target coming in second-half stoppage time. That can't be blamed entirely on Leão's injury.

    The Milanese rivals will face off again May 16, with Inter identified as the home side for the second leg.

    The Champions League has seen bigger comebacks than a team erasing a 2-0 deficit, but the gap between Inter and Milan felt much larger than the scoreline based on how Wednesday unfolded. Milan manager Stefano Pioli and his staff have their work cut out for them over the next week.