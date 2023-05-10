Carlos Correa on Struggles After 6-Year, $200M Twins Contract: 'I'd Boo Myself, Too'

David Berding/Getty Images

Six weeks into his six-year, $200 million contract, Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is starting to hear it from home fans amid his offensive struggles.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the San Diego Padres, Correa addressed the boos from Twins fans at Target Field.

"I'd boo myself, too, with the amount of money I'm making, if I'm playing like that," he said.

