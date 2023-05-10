Georgia Football Team Declines White House Visit After 2023 National Title

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

The defending college football national champions won't be visiting President Joe Biden at the White House this year.

"The University of Georgia first received on May 3 an invitation for the Bulldog football team to visit the White House on June 12. Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year," the school said in a statement (h/t Seth Emerson of The Athletic). "However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward."

