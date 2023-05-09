WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 9

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com.

WWE NXT promised a jam-packed show for May 9, including many of the top stars on a new gold brand post-WWE Draft.

Indi Hartwell got the call-up to Monday Night Raw, leaving the NXT Women's Championship behind. This set up a tournament that would begin this week.

In the first round, Tiffany Stratton would face former NXT women's tag team champion Gigi Dolin. Lyra Valkyria looked to break out by defeating another former tag champion Kiana James.

Gallus would face The Dyad with the NXT Tag Team Championships on the line. Bron Breakker wanted to make an example of Trick Williams before he fought Carmelo Hayes at NXT Battlegrounds.

Ilja Dragunov wanted revenge against Dijak, who had attacked him recently backstage. Tyler Bate would go one-on-one with Charlie Dempsey with NXT North American champion Wes Lee watching closely.

This was only the beginning of a jam-packed night that would also include Duke Hudson fighting for Andre Chase and Chase U and the second edition of Hard-Hitting Home Truths with Nathan Frazer.

