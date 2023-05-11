Dodgers' Early Takeaways of 2023 MLB Season

0 of 3

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Following Wednesday's victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, the Los Angeles Dodgers improved to 10-2 in their last 12 games as they are once again looking like bona fide title contenders after a middling start to the year.

A youth movement of sorts is underway with a number of homegrown players joining the MLB roster, and outfielder James Outman was one of the biggest surprises of April. A healthy Dustin May has also provided a major boost, though the roster still has question marks, most notably at shortstop, where they are still searching for a viable replacement to Gavin Lux, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during spring training.

There is still a lot of season to be played, but with one month in the books, now is the perfect time to dig into some of the team's biggest early takeaways.

Off we go!