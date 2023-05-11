Red Sox's Early Takeaways of 2023 MLB Season

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

After a sluggish start, the Boston Red Sox have been playing their best baseball of the season in recent weeks, ripping off an eight-game winning streak that included a four-game sweep of the division rival Toronto Blue Jays.

That hot stretch moved them back above .500 and into contention, but their starting rotation remains a major concern. It will be up to their offense, led by one of the best outfields in baseball, to shoulder the load. If Boston can build leads, newcomer Kenley Jansen has been lights-out in the ninth inning.

There is still a lot of season to be played, but with six weeks gone, now is the perfect time to dig in to some of the team's biggest early takeaways.