Mets' Max Scherzer Scratched from Start vs. Reds with Neck Injury

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The New York Mets scratched pitcher Max Scherzer from Tuesday's scheduled start against the Cincinnati Reds because of neck spasms.

Andy Martino of SNY reported the issue is not considered serious and that Scherzer was being considered day-to-day.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner has gotten off to a rocky start to the 2023 season, sitting at 2-2 with a 5.56 ERA and 1.41 WHIP through five starts. He also served a 10-game suspension for illegal use of a foreign substance, returning Wednesday to get rocked by a weak Detroit Tigers offense.

"That outing sucked, but I didn't get hurt," Scherzer said, referring to discomfort below his right scapula. "The first part of progress of getting through an injury is being able to pitch and not get hurt."

Scherzer suffered a similar injury during the 2019 season that limited him to 27 starts. Largely healthy over the course of his career, the 38-year-old also missed time twice last season—his first with the Mets—with a left oblique injury. His 23 starts were his lowest total in a full season since his rookie campaign in 2008.

The 17-18 Mets have been one of baseball's biggest disappointments in 2023, having lost five of their last six games. Losing Scherzer for an extended period of time won't help them turn things around.