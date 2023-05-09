Report: Athletics Revisiting Other Vegas Stadium Sites Amid $1.5B Binding Agreement

AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann

The Oakland A's have a binding agreement to build a $1.5 billion baseball stadium on a 49-acre site in Las Vegas for their impending move to the city, but the franchise is reportedly exploring alternatives.

According to Howard Stutz and Tabitha Mueller of The Nevada Independent, the A's have revisited the possibility of "Southern Nevada sites the team previously considered as a potential backup plan should the team fail to secure legislative support for a $500 million tax package."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.