Aaron Judge to Return to Yankees Lineup Tuesday vs. Athletics After Hip Injury

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

After spending a stint on the 10-day injured list with a right hip strain, New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge will return to the lineup Tuesday for the team's home matchup against the Oakland Athletics, according to ESPN's Joon Lee.

Judge, who was placed on the IL on May 1—though it was retroactive to April 28—injured his hip while sliding headfirst into third base against the Texas Rangers on April 27.

Manager Aaron Boone said that the reigning AL MVP hasn't felt any pain in his hip over the last five days and will play without restrictions Tuesday.

Judge's return couldn't come at a better time for New York, as the Yankees have struggled coming out of the gate and have lost four of their last five series, including two against division rivals in the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.

At 18-17, they are in last place in the AL East and trail the first-place Rays by 10 games, a surprisingly bad start for a squad that made it to the ALCS last season.

The Yankees have dealt with their fair share of injuries, however, with key pieces like Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino and Harrison Bader all missing time.

Pitcher Carlos Rodón (forearm, back) hasn't even made his debut yet after signing a six-year, $162 million deal in free agency.

So, it's hard to evaluate the team so far.

One thing is for sure: Judge's presence will be a sight for sore eyes as New York will be ecstatic to have his bat and glove back at Yankee Stadium.

In 26 games this season, he's hitting .261/.352/.511 with six homers and 14 RBI.