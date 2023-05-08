X

    Report: Chris Klieman, Kansas State Nearing 8-Year, $44M Contract After Big 12 Title

    Jack MurrayMay 8, 2023

    NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 31: Chris Klieman head coach of the Kansas State Wildcats looks on during the second quarter of the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
    Following a Big 12 title, Kansas State University wanted to show its appreciation for head coach Chris Klieman.

    Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the University is in the process of solidifying a new contract with Klieman that will pay him $44 million and keep him on the sideline until 2030.

    Sources: Kansas State and coach Chris Klieman are in the process of finalizing a new contract worth $44 million over the next eight seasons. After winning the Big 12, sources told ESPN Kansas State is showing its commitment to keeping Klieman long-term. <a href="https://t.co/FFSYzAm82t">https://t.co/FFSYzAm82t</a>

    Klieman will take home an average of $5.5 million per year, and the deal will go into effect on July 1. Klieman has been the coach of the Wildcats since 2019 and has a 30-20 record with the program.

