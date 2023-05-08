Report: Chris Klieman, Kansas State Nearing 8-Year, $44M Contract After Big 12 Title

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Following a Big 12 title, Kansas State University wanted to show its appreciation for head coach Chris Klieman.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel, the University is in the process of solidifying a new contract with Klieman that will pay him $44 million and keep him on the sideline until 2030.

Klieman will take home an average of $5.5 million per year, and the deal will go into effect on July 1. Klieman has been the coach of the Wildcats since 2019 and has a 30-20 record with the program.

