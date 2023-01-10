X

    Fans Ridicule Max Duggan, 'Overmatched' TCU in 65-7 Loss to Georgia in CFP Title Game

    Doric SamJanuary 10, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Max Duggan #15 of the TCU Horned Frogs reacts after a sack in the third quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The TCU Horned Frogs' Cinderella season came to an end in disappointing fashion with a 65-7 blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 national championship game.

    Things got out of hand early as TCU couldn't keep up with the high-powered Georgia offense. Senior quarterback Max Duggan scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter to get the Horned Frogs on the board, but the Bulldogs answered with 55 consecutive points.

    Duggan had no answer against the stout Georgia defensive front, as he was under duress for much of the night. He went 14-of-22 for 152 yards and two interceptions, and he was sacked five times.

    Fans on social media sounded off on TCU for looking like it didn't belong on the same field as Georgia in the championship game:

    Matt Stepp @Matt_Stepp817

    TCU is overmatched...Georgia just getting what they want

    Dean Straka @DWStraka49

    Watching them play enough, I've never bought the notion that 2022 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TCU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TCU</a> is a true "Cinderella." But the Frogs look overwhelmed right now in ways we've hardly seen. <br><br>Pretty clear this Georgia team, when it doesn't hurt itself, is on a complete level of its own. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFBPlayoff?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFBPlayoff</a>

    Fans Ridicule Max Duggan, 'Overmatched' TCU in 65-7 Loss to Georgia in CFP Title Game
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    TCU's defense right now <a href="https://t.co/4RClKyNoM2">pic.twitter.com/4RClKyNoM2</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    This game hurts to watch for TCU Fans.<br>This game hurts to watch for the Big 12.

    Ed Werder @WerderEdESPN

    Defensive Frogs have zero answers. Four possessions. Four scores for Georgia

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    TCU in the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NationalChampionship?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NationalChampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/TQD7HKFhVS">pic.twitter.com/TQD7HKFhVS</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Georgia trolling TCU and it's only the 3Q 😭<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/GeorgiaFootball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GeorgiaFootball</a>)<a href="https://t.co/igzYtyQtOn">pic.twitter.com/igzYtyQtOn</a>

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    TCU could not be doing much worse. <a href="https://t.co/AWye8nbLBw">https://t.co/AWye8nbLBw</a>

    Mason Prince @MasonPrinceTV

    Duggan, what is you doing

    Cameron Teague @cj_teague

    There's just no way Max Duggan… Not like this.

    Master @MasterTes

    Max Duggan, stay in school

    Annie Agar @AnnieAgar

    Max Duggan right now <a href="https://t.co/HydLAoJACU">pic.twitter.com/HydLAoJACU</a>

    Slavko Bekovic @SBekovic

    This is one of the worst title games I have ever seen in any sport ever.

    Trevor Sikkema @TampaBayTre

    I can't believe Michigan did this to us

    Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande

    TCU vs. 2012 Notre Dame would make a great Gator Bowl.

    Zach Klein @ZachKleinWSB

    UGA backups 13<br>TCU 7<br><br>7:23 left in 4th q

    Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande

    The JV team is pounding TCU now.

    While this loss is surely disappointing, the Horned Frogs still had a 2022 campaign they can look back on with pride. They were the first Big 12 team to qualify for a national title game since 2010, and they finished the regular season undefeated.

    First-year head coach Sonny Dykes has quickly built a program that can be in the national championship conversation for years to come.

    Unfortunately, TCU simply ran into a juggernaut in Georgia on Monday night.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.