Fans Ridicule Max Duggan, 'Overmatched' TCU in 65-7 Loss to Georgia in CFP Title Game

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The TCU Horned Frogs' Cinderella season came to an end in disappointing fashion with a 65-7 blowout loss to the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 national championship game.

Things got out of hand early as TCU couldn't keep up with the high-powered Georgia offense. Senior quarterback Max Duggan scored a rushing touchdown in the first quarter to get the Horned Frogs on the board, but the Bulldogs answered with 55 consecutive points.

Duggan had no answer against the stout Georgia defensive front, as he was under duress for much of the night. He went 14-of-22 for 152 yards and two interceptions, and he was sacked five times.

Fans on social media sounded off on TCU for looking like it didn't belong on the same field as Georgia in the championship game:

While this loss is surely disappointing, the Horned Frogs still had a 2022 campaign they can look back on with pride. They were the first Big 12 team to qualify for a national title game since 2010, and they finished the regular season undefeated.

First-year head coach Sonny Dykes has quickly built a program that can be in the national championship conversation for years to come.

Unfortunately, TCU simply ran into a juggernaut in Georgia on Monday night.