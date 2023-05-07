Bears' Justin Fields Earns Degree, Graduates from Ohio State

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Justin Fields was a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist and led Ohio State to the College Football Playoff in two straight years during his time with the Buckeyes, but perhaps his best accomplishment inside the Horseshoe came Sunday.

Ohio State announced Fields, who is now the starting quarterback of the Chicago Bears, was one of 191 current and past student-athletes to earn their degrees from the school Sunday.

He received his degree in consumer and family financial services.

Fields started his collegiate career at Georgia and transferred to Ohio State ahead of the 2019 season.

He was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in both of his seasons with the Buckeyes. In fact, Ohio State didn't lose a single game outside of the CFP when he was the starter.

Chicago traded up to select him with the No. 11 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, and he finished last season—his first as a full-time starter—with 1,143 rushing yards, which was second all-time in a single year for the quarterback position.

Fields will look to take more strides in 2023 and perhaps compete for a playoff spot with new No. 1 wide receiver D.J. Moore as his go-to option.