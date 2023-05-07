X

    Connor McDavid, Draisaitl Championed by NHL Fans in Oilers Win vs. Golden Knights

    Jack MurrayMay 7, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 03: Leon Draisaitl #29 and Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers talk during the third period against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game One of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

    Having two of the best hockey players in the world has its perks.

    The Edmonton Oilers started hot and finished strong, earning a 5-1 Game 2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the Western Conference, evening the series at 1-1.

    The visiting Oilers' strong response to a 6-4 Game 1 loss was needed, as many were frustrated that the team wasted a four-goal performance from Leon Draisaitl.

    The German star was excellent again in Game 2, scoring twice more to give him 13 total playoff goals on this run. The mark ties him with Nathan MacKinnon and Evander Kane's league-leading totals from last season.

    Tony Brar @TonyBrarOTV

    Leon Draisaitl ties the leaders from last year's playoffs with 13 goals.<br><br>We are in Game 2 of the second round … <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a>

    Connor McDavid, the likely league MVP, did not let Draisaitl get all of the the glory. He chipped in two goals and an assist in the victory.

    Evan Bouchard chipped in the other goal for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner made 30 saves in the cage.

    This performance from the team's two stars shows how dynamic they can be when they take control of games. Fans on Twitter showed their appreciation for the duo.

    Connor McDavid, Draisaitl Championed by NHL Fans in Oilers Win vs. Golden Knights
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    CONNOR MCDAVID, THAT WAS SILKY‼️ <a href="https://t.co/frEZfQI1ex">pic.twitter.com/frEZfQI1ex</a>

    Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia

    CONNOR MCDAVID IS SMOOOOTH <a href="https://t.co/CdKqchqFuo">pic.twitter.com/CdKqchqFuo</a>

    Connor Hrabchak @ConnorHrabchak1

    CONNOR MCDAVID. WOW. 🤯🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/P4921OFQe7">pic.twitter.com/P4921OFQe7</a>

    Bruins Mafia @BruinsMafia

    Leon draisaitl is the best player since Connor McDavid

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    Leon Draisaitl has 13 goals this playoffs. That's how many Nathan MacKinnon had in ALL of last year's playoffs 😳 <a href="https://t.co/20som8wGJ7">pic.twitter.com/20som8wGJ7</a>

    Scott Wheeler @scottcwheeler

    The NHL record for most goals in a single Stanley Cup Playoffs is 19.<br><br>Leon Draisaitl has 13.<br><br>The Oilers are in Game 2 of the second round.

    Shukri Wrights @ShukriWrights

    I have whatever Leon Draisaitl is having during these playoffs for $1,000 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a>

    Shaun Hashim @shaunhashim

    I just don't see a world where Draisaitl and McDavid don't end up with their names on the Cup.

    emily 🍄✨ @johnmarinoh

    laurent brossoit begging leon draisaitl to not shoot the puck <a href="https://t.co/ayB7pja8yc">pic.twitter.com/ayB7pja8yc</a>

    JFresh @JFreshHockey

    Let's talk about Leon Draisaitl's expected goals<br><br>I expect him to score even more goals

    NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL

    Leon Draisaitl became the fifth player in NHL history to score five consecutive team goals in a postseason, joining Joffrey Lupul (5 in 2006), Ray Ferraro (5 in 1993), Reggie Leach (5 in 1976) and Maurice Richard (5 in 1944). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/62TAXReQQk">https://t.co/62TAXReQQk</a> <a href="https://t.co/UTFFht3akC">pic.twitter.com/UTFFht3akC</a>

    Sportsnet @Sportsnet

    Leon Draisaitl: the third-fastest player in NHL history to 75 career playoff points. 👏 <a href="https://t.co/dgzTdtgLWm">pic.twitter.com/dgzTdtgLWm</a>

    Ava @avatarrant

    leon draisaitl when he's within a three mile radius of a hockey puck <a href="https://t.co/mKSlJruOb9">pic.twitter.com/mKSlJruOb9</a>

    The win allows Edmonton to return home with an even series and a chance to take a 3-1 lead before traveling back to Vegas for Game 5. They are 2-1 at Rogers Place in the playoffs and were 23-12-6 during the regular season.

    Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 E.T.