Connor McDavid, Draisaitl Championed by NHL Fans in Oilers Win vs. Golden Knights

Connor McDavid, Draisaitl Championed by NHL Fans in Oilers Win vs. Golden KnightsMay 7, 2023
Having two of the best hockey players in the world has its perks.
The Edmonton Oilers started hot and finished strong, earning a 5-1 Game 2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the Western Conference, evening the series at 1-1.
The visiting Oilers' strong response to a 6-4 Game 1 loss was needed, as many were frustrated that the team wasted a four-goal performance from Leon Draisaitl.
The German star was excellent again in Game 2, scoring twice more to give him 13 total playoff goals on this run. The mark ties him with Nathan MacKinnon and Evander Kane's league-leading totals from last season.
Connor McDavid, the likely league MVP, did not let Draisaitl get all of the the glory. He chipped in two goals and an assist in the victory.
Evan Bouchard chipped in the other goal for Edmonton, and Stuart Skinner made 30 saves in the cage.
This performance from the team's two stars shows how dynamic they can be when they take control of games. Fans on Twitter showed their appreciation for the duo.
Connor Hrabchak @ConnorHrabchak1
CONNOR MCDAVID. WOW. 🤯🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LetsGoOilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LetsGoOilers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Oilers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Oilers</a> <a href="https://t.co/P4921OFQe7">pic.twitter.com/P4921OFQe7</a>
NHL Public Relations @PR_NHL
Leon Draisaitl became the fifth player in NHL history to score five consecutive team goals in a postseason, joining Joffrey Lupul (5 in 2006), Ray Ferraro (5 in 1993), Reggie Leach (5 in 1976) and Maurice Richard (5 in 1944). <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLStats?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLStats</a>: <a href="https://t.co/62TAXReQQk">https://t.co/62TAXReQQk</a> <a href="https://t.co/UTFFht3akC">pic.twitter.com/UTFFht3akC</a>
The win allows Edmonton to return home with an even series and a chance to take a 3-1 lead before traveling back to Vegas for Game 5. They are 2-1 at Rogers Place in the playoffs and were 23-12-6 during the regular season.
Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 7:30 E.T.