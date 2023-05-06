NHL Rumors: The Weeknd Joins Ownership Group Seeking to Purchase Ottawa Senators

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Investors continue to add some big names to their bidding groups for the Ottawa Senators.

After rapper and actor Snoop Dogg joined Neko Sparks' bidding group to purchase the Sens earlier this week, Canadian singer and songwriter The Weeknd has agreed to join the bidding group led by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel of the Harlo Capital Group, according to Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun.

The Weeknd, who's real name is Abel Tesfaye, wanted to join the bidding group because "he grew up in Toronto, loves hockey, has ties to the Ottawa area and believes there's a chance to be part of something special here," according to Garrioch.

A source close to The Weeknd told Garrioch:

"He's going to be a great partner for Ottawa and the NHL. The team he works with grew up in Ottawa, so they know the market really well, but he's the largest musician planet right now. He has the most views, the most streams and he's a hockey guy.

"He doesn't like to be in the media very often so this really says something that he wants to be part of a bid. He wants to get this deal done, he wants to build something that will be great great in Ottawa and he'll be a good fit. He's got a lot of connections of worldwide."

Another celebrity, actor Ryan Reynolds, joined the Remington Group's bid to purchase the franchise. Garrioch reported last week that the consortium was preparing to make an offer worth more than $1 billion.

The Melnyk family, which owns the Senators, hired New York-based Galatioto Sports Partners last year to explore a potential sale of the franchise. Eugene Melnyk, who purchased the Sens in 2003 for $92 million, died in March 2022 and left the team to his two children.

The Senators are valued at $800 million, according to Forbes. If purchased for $1 billion, it would top the $900 million Fenway Sports Group paid for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2021.