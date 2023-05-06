X

    Devils Fans Disappointed in Akira Schmid After NHL Playoffs Game 2 Loss to Hurricanes

    Julia StumbaughMay 6, 2023

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 05: Jesperi Kotkaniemi #82 of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates after scoring a goal during the second period against the New Jersey Devils in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena on May 05, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Cato Cataldo/NHLI via Getty Images

    Third-string New Jersey Devils goaltender Akira Schmid is beginning to look like a third-string goaltender.

    Schmid was pulled for the second straight game Friday night as the Carolina Hurricanes dominated in a 6-1 Game 2 win. The Canes lead the second-round series 2-0.

    Things fell apart for Schmid and the Devils in the second period. Schmid, who completed their first-round series with a 31-save Game 7 shutout of the New York Rangers on Monday, allowed four goals on 25 shots. The final tally came after he whiffed a poke check on Seth Jarvis. Carolina retained the puck, and Martin Necas scored.

    Regular-season Devils starter Vitek Vanecek took the net for the start of the third period.

    In Round 1 against the Rangers, Vanecek started the first two games but was replaced by Schmid after a pair of losses in which he allowed nine goals. The Devils recovered and played well in front of Schmid to earn three straight wins, allowing just two goals.

    Now, Devils fans are wondering if it is time for another goalie swap to spark a similar recovery.

    Mike @ThatsJustPr1me

    What if Vanecek comes in and wins 3 games in a row after Schmid got no help in 2 games? <a href="https://t.co/JR4ONA0ydQ">pic.twitter.com/JR4ONA0ydQ</a>

    budlightlyman @budlightlyman

    I salute Akira Schmid for waiting until the rangers were eliminated before turning back into a pumpkin. It's absolutely hilarious that the rangers lost a series to this guy.

    Joe H 🌻 @JoeH0518

    Also, the Devils may need to go back to Vanacek in Game 3. It's not all Schmid's fault, but he isn't playing the Rangers anymore. As he's facing quality shots you're starting to see him get exposed.

    Jeffrey Byrnes @jeffbyrnes96

    Thank You Schmid for saving the Devils round 1, but I think Vanecek should be the starter the rest of the series. The Devils look tired and getting outplayed at every turn. Not over, but they need a spark, badly.

    Dan Colucci @coluccid2

    Carolina making Schmid look like an actual AHL goaltender....something the Rangers couldn't do or refused to do

    Andrew @booskutball

    Vitek has to be in goal next game, this is not entirely Schmid's fault at all and I'm glad he got us out the first round but we can't rely on a rookie to get us through the playoffs…let's be real. Vitek has to come through.

    Devils fans could not put all the blame on Schmid. The Hurricanes steamrolled the Devils. New Jersey struggled on everything from zone entries to getting back fast enough to prevent odd-man rushes and was unable to threaten even on a brief two-man advantage in the first period.

    It was similar to the kind of frustrating domination Devils fans saw by the Rangers in the first two games of the first round.

    JacquesJams @jacques_jams

    Vitek when he sees Schmid not getting any help in games 1 and 2 <a href="https://t.co/5sNdRfjR0z">pic.twitter.com/5sNdRfjR0z</a>

    Alex Smalley @HiImSmalley

    TNT blaming Schmid is so laughable. My god. The 18 skaters haven't shown up at all but nope. Schmid

    Ashleigh Provoost @ashdoessports26

    this isn't even schmid's fault. this embarrassment of a performance has been a lovely lil team effort

    Brian Sales @iambriansales

    I feel really bad for Akira Schmid. The defense is doing nothing to stop Carolina and he's being left out on an island

    damien @DeepDriveDame

    I truly hate how people will blame this on Schmid when it's not his fault at all 😭😭😭

    After two brutal losses in Raleigh, the Devils need a spark as the series swings back to Newark. Given that Schmid was never expected to be the starting goaltender heading into this postseason, it makes sense that the team would go with Vanecek for Game 3.

    He also struggled Friday, however. Vanecek allowed two goals in a span of 54 seconds during the third period as the Canes racked up a five-goal lead.

    The Devils will have to make a difficult decision for a critical Game 3 before the puck drops Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.