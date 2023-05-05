X

    Joe Pavelski's 5th Goal in 2 Games Hypes Stars Fans as Dallas Ties Series with Kraken

    Adam WellsMay 5, 2023

    DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 02: Joe Pavelski #16 of the Dallas Stars celebrates after scoring a goal against the Seattle Kraken in the first period in Game One of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on May 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    Joe Pavelski remains an unstoppable force, as he scored his fifth goal in two games against the Seattle Kraken to lead the Dallas Stars to a 4-2 victory in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals and even the series at one game apiece.

    The Stars captain became the 40th player in NHL history to score at least four goals in a playoff game in Game 1, but the team couldn't take advantage of it in a 5-4 loss. His third-period goal on Thursday night sealed Dallas' win.

    NHL @NHL

    Another day, another hot play from Joe Pavelski (<a href="https://twitter.com/jpav8?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jpav8</a>). 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StanleyCup?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StanleyCup</a><br><br>🇺🇸: <a href="https://twitter.com/NHL_On_TNT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NHL_On_TNT</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/LaJpv7c3yx">https://t.co/LaJpv7c3yx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLonTNT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLonTNT</a><br>🇨🇦: <a href="https://twitter.com/Sportsnet?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Sportsnet</a> ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/uEVY6yXLpz">https://t.co/uEVY6yXLpz</a> <a href="https://t.co/i0CS10jQR0">pic.twitter.com/i0CS10jQR0</a>

    Pavelski is a rare athlete who seems to be getting better as he gets older. The 38-year-old scored 28 goals during the regular season, his most since 2018-19.

    Making his performance in the past two games even more impressive is he missed the final five games of the Stars' first-round series against the Minnesota Wild with a head injury.

    Hockey fans are full of praise for Pavelski after another impressive game that the Stars needed to avoid losing two home games to start the series:

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Stars Joe Pavelski has collected the 3rd most playoff goals among active skaters <a href="https://t.co/Rgdgh3Xmr9">pic.twitter.com/Rgdgh3Xmr9</a>

    Brian Compton @BComptonNHL

    Joe Pavelski scores, ending 37-minute drought

    StatsCentre @StatsCentre

    Scoring in a 4-1 <a href="https://twitter.com/DallasStars?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DallasStars</a> Game 2 win vs the Kraken on Thursday, the almost 39-year old Joe Pavelski now has an incredible 5 goals through 2 contests in Round 2. That has him already tied for 2nd (and 1 behind the leader) for great playoff series among very seasoned vets here <a href="https://t.co/L7MpXNDRwV">pic.twitter.com/L7MpXNDRwV</a>

    Tim Watkins @TimWatkins04

    Joe Pavelski to the Stars is Adrian Beltre to the Rangers. <br><br>Both came late in career and took a step forward after many questioned their signing and contract. <br><br>And I love them both.

    Jantzen @jantzen_murray

    Sign Pavelski to a lifetime contract

    Holly @holly_holl

    Joe Pavelski is the only landlord I support

    Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126

    "I don't know what they're eating in the Pavelski household right now but it's working."<br><br>— Tyler Seguin when asked about Wyatt Johnston

    The most surprising part of the Stars' loss in Game 1 was how poorly their defense and goaltending performed. They had only allowed three goals over the final three games against the Wild to overcome a 2-1 series deficit.

    Jake Oettinger hadn't allowed five goals in a game since March 21 prior to the series opener. Thursday was much more indicative of what this Dallas team has done all season when it ranked in the top seven in goals scored (285) and goals allowed (218).

    Pavelski led the way in Game 2, but four different players scored goals. This is what the Stars need to do if they want to keep get back to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

    The series will shift to Seattle for Game 3 on Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET.