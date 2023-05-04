Leon Draisaitl Pitied by Fans After 4 Goals as McDavid, Oilers Lose to Golden Knights

Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

Leon Draisaitl's historic performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals was wasted by the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old had the 41st postseason game with at least four goals in NHL playoff history. His scoring outburst came one day after Dallas Stars captain Joe Pavelski also scored four times against the Colorado Avalanche.

Connor McDavid assisted on two of Draisaitl's goals. The Oilers' dynamic duo spent more than 24 minutes on the ice in the game, but their efforts were for naught.

Fans offered their sympathy for Draisaitl doing everything he could to carry the team in a losing effort for Edmonton.

The 2022-23 Oilers had one of the franchise's best seasons. Their 109 points during the regular season tied for the fourth-most in club history. They won 50 games for the first time since 1986-87 when Wayne Gretzky won his eighth consecutive Hart Trophy.

McDavid is almost certain to win his third career MVP award after leading the league in goals (64), assists (89) and points (153).

Draisaitl would be a strong candidate in many other years after racking up a career-high 128 points. He's already got 15 points in just seven playoff games after Wednesday's showing.

The biggest concern for the Oilers in the playoffs was on display in Game 1 against the Golden Knights. They ranked 17th in goals allowed during the regular season (260).

Stuart Skinner is 24 years old in his first postseason, and it has shown in his performance. He has allowed at least two goals in each of his seven starts and at least four three different times.

Edmonton has the offensive firepower to overcome some of the goaltending deficiencies, but Skinner can't keep giving up points at this rate for the team to make a deep playoff run.

Draisaitl, McDavid and the Oilers will look to even the series against the Golden Knights in Game 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.