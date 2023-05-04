X

    Leon Draisaitl Pitied by Fans After 4 Goals as McDavid, Oilers Lose to Golden Knights

    Adam WellsMay 4, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 03: Leon Draisaitl #29 of the Edmonton Oilers skates during the second period against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game One of the Second Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on May 03, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images

    Leon Draisaitl's historic performance in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals was wasted by the Edmonton Oilers in a 6-4 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

    The 27-year-old had the 41st postseason game with at least four goals in NHL playoff history. His scoring outburst came one day after Dallas Stars captain Joe Pavelski also scored four times against the Colorado Avalanche.

    B/R Open Ice @BR_OpenIce

    DRAISAITL'S GOT FOUR 🔥🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Bv4lTXANOX">pic.twitter.com/Bv4lTXANOX</a>

    Connor McDavid assisted on two of Draisaitl's goals. The Oilers' dynamic duo spent more than 24 minutes on the ice in the game, but their efforts were for naught.

    Fans offered their sympathy for Draisaitl doing everything he could to carry the team in a losing effort for Edmonton.

    dom 📈 @domluszczyszyn

    leon draisaitl on the oilers bench right now… <a href="https://t.co/NZSpqkjJPU">https://t.co/NZSpqkjJPU</a>

    koskidaddy @fakenewshaterr

    Leon Draisaitl tonight: <a href="https://t.co/bZyS8dHW8n">pic.twitter.com/bZyS8dHW8n</a>

    Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126

    First time in 35 years the NHL has two consecutive days with a guy scoring four goals in a game (Pavelski, Draisaitl)... and both of their teams *lose* the game.<br><br>Stanley Cup Playoffs, baby!

    emily 🍄✨ @johnmarinoh

    pavelski and draisaitl after they both scored 4 goals and their teams still lost <a href="https://t.co/W3q2WWbfiO">pic.twitter.com/W3q2WWbfiO</a>

    Pete Blackburn @PeteBlackburn

    Leon Draisaitl is two goals away from tying the leading goal scorer from last year's entire playoffs. It's the first game of the second round

    random hockey thoughts @stressedhockey

    leon draisaitl dragging the oilers to 4 goals as the oilers still lose 4-6 to the golden knights <a href="https://t.co/JbybmSwSUH">https://t.co/JbybmSwSUH</a>

    Sportsnet Stats @SNstats

    Joe Pavelski &amp; Leon Draisaitl<br><br>First pair to score 4 goals on back-to-back nights in the postseason since John Tucker (Sabres) &amp; Tony Hrkac (Blues) on April 9-10, 1988

    Avry's Sports Show @Avry

    Leon Draisaitl tonight for Edmonton: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NHLPlayoffs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NHLPlayoffs</a> <a href="https://t.co/SWew3Caz88">pic.twitter.com/SWew3Caz88</a>

    Alex Martin @AMART1313

    McDavid and Draisaitl trying to drag Edmonton to a cup with zero goaltending every year <a href="https://t.co/MjVz51UC6k">pic.twitter.com/MjVz51UC6k</a>

    𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙮 🥫 @m4rkys4uc3

    Every time I see an Oilers highlight it's like "Draisaitl scored three goals and raised his total to 40 in 30 games while McDavid did something that hasn't been done since 'Tungsten Arm' O'Doyle of the 1920 Ottawa Silver Seven, as the Sabres defeated Edmonton 7-4"

    The 2022-23 Oilers had one of the franchise's best seasons. Their 109 points during the regular season tied for the fourth-most in club history. They won 50 games for the first time since 1986-87 when Wayne Gretzky won his eighth consecutive Hart Trophy.

    McDavid is almost certain to win his third career MVP award after leading the league in goals (64), assists (89) and points (153).

    Draisaitl would be a strong candidate in many other years after racking up a career-high 128 points. He's already got 15 points in just seven playoff games after Wednesday's showing.

    The biggest concern for the Oilers in the playoffs was on display in Game 1 against the Golden Knights. They ranked 17th in goals allowed during the regular season (260).

    Stuart Skinner is 24 years old in his first postseason, and it has shown in his performance. He has allowed at least two goals in each of his seven starts and at least four three different times.

    Edmonton has the offensive firepower to overcome some of the goaltending deficiencies, but Skinner can't keep giving up points at this rate for the team to make a deep playoff run.

    Draisaitl, McDavid and the Oilers will look to even the series against the Golden Knights in Game 2 on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.