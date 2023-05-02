SmackDown Wins 2023 WWE Draft, Stop Protecting Solo Sikoa, More Raw Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE draft has now concluded, and both Raw and SmackDown have finalized their rosters following the May 1 edition of the red brand.

It was a wild episode with highs and lows that will define the next year of WWE. Some big names moved to Raw, including Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins, to join Cody Rhodes and Becky Lynch who were drafted on Friday.

Many big names were drafted from NXT as well, such as Indi Hartwell, JD McDonagh, Zoey Stark, Pretty Deadly, Cameron Grimes and Grayson Waller.

In perhaps his last night on the red brand for a long time, Solo Sikoa main-evented against Rollins. Unfortunately, it was an unspectacular end with another disqualification finish.

Dominik Mysterio continues to garner major heat as a part of Raw, but that can pass. So, WWE must find a way to capitalize on it.

Raw will never look like this again as the roster changes will solidify after Backlash on Saturday. Monday was an important show to begin setting a new foundation.

