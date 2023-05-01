Report: Phillies' Bryce Harper Set to Return from Injury amid Star's Cryptic IG Post

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper is set to soon make his 2023 debut.

Jeff Passan of ESPN reported he was cleared to play and is expected to suit up Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The report came shortly after the two-time MVP shared a series of photos of himself in a Phillies uniform on Instagram and included the caption: "Aye Pham. You ready?"

On Sunday, The Athletic's Zach Gelb reported that Harper was scheduled to meet with a doctor to get an update about his recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Gelb noted the seven-time All-Star could beat his projected return date by more than two months, with president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski calling his recovery "amazing."

"He's absolutely amazing," Dombrowski said. "He's a great athlete. He works hard. He's focused. He wants to get back. I mean, it's amazing what he's accomplished. We have that next step (with the doctor to clear him). But the progress he's made is phenomenal."

There's no question the Phillies can use the lift Harper's presence will eventually provide. They're tied for fifth in slugging percentage (.444) and rank seventh in wOBA (.335), per FanGraphs.

An already pretty good offense can crack into the elite tier if Harper can immediately be the hitter who had a .286/.364/.514 slash line in 2022.

Philadelphia lost Rhys Hoskins to a torn ACL in March, an injury that will almost certainly keep him out for the entire season. Alec Bohm has taken over as the starting first baseman in his stead, with Kody Clemens occupying the position at times as well.

Harper figures to be the designated hitter early on in order to avoid putting too much stress on his surgically repaired elbow. A transition to first could follow since he has been working out there while preparing for his comeback.