Top College Football Storylines Coming Out of 2023 Spring Games

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

College football is entering a quieter time as spring practice ends, but the news cycle is certain to stay plenty busy.

While a couple of major offseason storylines were on display in spring games, a few of the more notable topics—looking at you, transfer portal—immediately followed the exhibitions.

Either way, these are topics that the college football world will be monitoring in the summer months.

You know Deion Sanders and Colorado are included. After all, it's impossible to have more than 50 scholarship players enter the portal and not be mentioned.