WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights of Go-Home Backlash Show

Mark Monday, May 1 in the history books as the day Damage CTRL was actually allowed to win a match.

Bayley and Dakota Kai defeated Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match, with the most former scoring the win with a sunset flip.

The victory essentially sets Damage CTRL up for a title match at some point in the near future but one has to wonder if that is the right call for the faction. It feels very much like a been there, done that booking decision.

The difference? Bayley's determination to get a championship win and remain in the spotlight as Kai and Iyo Sky flirt with their own singles aspirations. This way, she has a chance to bask in the glory of a title win while keep Kai close, smothering her desire to be her own woman.

What this means for Sky, who was conspicuous in her absence despite a big title match against Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair Saturday at Backlash, remains to be seen but one thing appears clear: Damage CTRL as we have known it to this point is not likely to remain intact.

Result

Bayley and Kai defeated Morgan and Rodriguez

Grade

C+

