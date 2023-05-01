WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights of Go-Home Backlash Show

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights of Go-Home Backlash ShowMay 1, 2023
The WWE Draft continued Monday night on Raw, with current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day among the top stars waiting to find out which brand they would call home moving forward.
Who landed where, what went down between the ropes and what fireworks ensued when combustible elements Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar were under the same roof?
Find out with this recap of the go-home episode of Raw, just five days before premium live event Backlash.
Match Card
- Night two of the WWE Draft
- Brock Lesnar appearance
Announced in advance for Monday's show, live from Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, were:
Draft Pool for Night Two
- Akira Tozawa
- Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)
- Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo
- Asuka
- Austin Theory (Current United States Champion)
- Baron Corbin
- Braun Strowman and Ricochet
- Brock Lesnar
- Bronson Reed
- Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin
- Charlotte Flair
- Dana Brooke
- Elias
- Emma
- Johnny Gargano
- Judgment Day (Finn Bálor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio)
- Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)
- Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn (Current WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions)
- LA Knight
- Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (Current Women's Tag Team Champions)
- Nikki Cross
- Piper Niven
- Rhea Ripley (Current SmackDown Women's Champion)
- Rick Boogs
- Riddick Moss
- Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler
- Seth Rollins
- Shotzi
- Tamina
- Tegan Nox
- The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland)
- The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz del Toro, Joaquin Wilde and Zelina Vega)
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
- The Usos (Jimmy and Jey)
- Trish Stratus
- Xia Li
- Select NXT Superstars
Available to be drafted on Monday night are:
The Draft Resumes and Paul Heyman Speaks
- Raw selected SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley
- SmackDown selected United States Champion Austin Theory
- Raw selected Seth "Freakin" Rollins
- SmackDown selected Charlotte Flair
- Triple H revealed that Brock Lesnar has renegotiated his status as a free agent and may appear on any brand at any time.
- The Chief Content Officer showed Paul Heyman the new World Heavyweight Championship, almost taunting him as the special counsel to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.
- "Wouldn't that title look relevant around the waist of your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns?" Heyman said, teasing the possibility that the top star in the company might add the title to his collection.
- Rollins answered Heyman's thinly-veiled criticisms, including him being called a "clown" and a "joker," by making his way to the ring to a deafening ovation.
- "Roman doesn't have to run from me anymore and you don't have to run around backstage, pulling strings so I don't get my title match again," Rollins told Heyman.
- "Seth Rollins, you're pissing off your Tribal Chief!"
- Rollins teased putting Heyman down with the stomp but Sikoa made the well-timed save.
Triple H kicked off Monday's show by announcing the night's first draft picks, headlined by Rhea Ripley to Raw and Austin Theory to SmackDown as championships continued to swap brands.
From there, he introduced Paul Heyman for a promo that was ultimately interrupted by Seth Rollins and Solo Sikoa en route to the announcement of a star-studded main event for tonight's broadcast.
This was a solid if way-too-long promo segment that delivered some noteworthy picks, positioned Rollins as one of the faces of the brand and set up the night's marquee bout.
All while highlighting the new World Heavyweight Championship and establishing Rollins as a favorite to win it. Not a bad start by any means.
Grade
B+
Round One Recap
Top Moments
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Bayley and Dakota Kai
- Bayley delivered a blind tag to Kai, which went undetected by Morgan.
- After ObLIVion by Morgan, Bayley caught her with a sunset flip as the heels scored a much-needed, rare victory.
Mark Monday, May 1 in the history books as the day Damage CTRL was actually allowed to win a match.
Bayley and Dakota Kai defeated Women's Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez in a non-title match, with the most former scoring the win with a sunset flip.
The victory essentially sets Damage CTRL up for a title match at some point in the near future but one has to wonder if that is the right call for the faction. It feels very much like a been there, done that booking decision.
The difference? Bayley's determination to get a championship win and remain in the spotlight as Kai and Iyo Sky flirt with their own singles aspirations. This way, she has a chance to bask in the glory of a title win while keep Kai close, smothering her desire to be her own woman.
What this means for Sky, who was conspicuous in her absence despite a big title match against Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair Saturday at Backlash, remains to be seen but one thing appears clear: Damage CTRL as we have known it to this point is not likely to remain intact.
Result
Bayley and Kai defeated Morgan and Rodriguez
Grade
C+
Top Moments
The Draft Continues; Ricochet and Braun Strowman vs. Alpha Academy
- Raw selected Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn
- SmackDown selected The Usos
- Raw selected The Judgement Day
- SmackDown selected The LWO
- "I have it on good authority that Otis was invited to the Met Gala but turned it down to be here with us," Corey Graves said on commentary.
- Maxxine Dupri watched gleefully from ringside as Otis threw fists at Strowman, then with dismay as The Monster Among Monsters fired back.
- Ricochet delivered his picture-perfect swanton off the shoulders of Strowman as Dupri watched, mouth wide as Alpha Academy lost again.
A wholly random match turned out to be a fun little sprint as Ricochet and Braun Strowman earned a hard-fit victory over Alpha Academy's Otis and Chad Gable, seconded by Maxxine Dupri of Maximum Male Models.
Strowman and Otis had an entertaining, although brief, exchange of clubbing rights and lefts before sprinting into the finish.
This furthered the heels' storyline in that Gable was late on making the save for Otis, to the dismay of Dupri, something the fashion-forward manager (and former Los Angeles Rams cheerleader) will likely look to use against Gable in her quest to recruit Otis.
Result
Strowman and Ricochet defeated Alpha Academy
Grade
C+
Round Two Recap
Top Moments