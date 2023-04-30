X

    Phillies' Bryce Harper Expected to Return from Elbow Injury Tuesday vs. Dodgers

    Julia StumbaughApril 30, 2023

    CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - APRIL 19: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on prior to the game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 19, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    Bryce Harper could return to the Phillies as soon as Tuesday night.

    If cleared by a doctor in Los Angeles on Monday, Harper will slot into the Phillies lineup as designated hitter to face the Dodgers on Tuesday, per NBC Sports' Corey Seidman.

    Harper had Tommy John surgery on Nov. 23. The Phillies originally planned for him to return around the MLB All-Star break in July, but The Athletic's Matt Gelb reports Harper's recovery has progressed faster than anticipated.

