Phillies' Bryce Harper Expected to Return from Elbow Injury Tuesday vs. Dodgers

Bryce Harper could return to the Phillies as soon as Tuesday night.

If cleared by a doctor in Los Angeles on Monday, Harper will slot into the Phillies lineup as designated hitter to face the Dodgers on Tuesday, per NBC Sports' Corey Seidman.

Harper had Tommy John surgery on Nov. 23. The Phillies originally planned for him to return around the MLB All-Star break in July, but The Athletic's Matt Gelb reports Harper's recovery has progressed faster than anticipated.

