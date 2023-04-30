Jets' Aaron Rodgers Has 'Made His Presence Felt' Since Trade, Says HC Robert Saleh

Elsa/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has been a New York Jet for less than a week, yet he is already receiving praise for his presence.

In a post-draft press conference, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke about his new quarterback.

"We're a really, really young team, especially on offense, and just to watch him and Nathaniel [Hackett] and the way they communicate together, he's already made his presence felt with regards to meetings and input, just discussions on all of the different things we're trying to get accomplished on offense," Saleh said. "He's a tremendous human, first and foremost, Aaron is. Just listening to him, there are little, subtle things I'm not going to get into, but he definitely cares about people and you can tell in the way he speaks to people. So we're really fortunate that he's here."

Rodgers joins a Jets team that showed promise in 2022 but was held back by inconsistent quarterback play. The addition of the four-time league MVP came at a steep price, but many, including Saleh, believe the transaction was worth it.

The team caught fire on social media for not using early draft picks on pass-catchers for Rodgers, but the class as a whole was praised by NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

The Rodgers move also has the potential to lead to an awkward dynamic with 2021 second overall pick Zach Wilson, but the first steps from Rodgers show a positive outlook on the situation.

The Jets went 7-10 in 2022 and finished in last place in the AFC East. The franchise has not qualified for the postseason since 2010. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers missed the playoffs in 2022 for the first time since 2018.