    Daniel Jeremiah Praises Steelers, Jets, Eagles, Titans for 2023 NFL Draft Value

    Jack MurrayApril 30, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - APRIL 28: Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is selected in the second round by the Tennessee Titans during the NFL Draft on April 28, 2023 at Union Station in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has declared some of his winners from the 2023 NFL draft.

    After the draft concluded Saturday, Jeremiah praised the depth of the picks from the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers and said the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans made some of the best value picks.

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    I like what the Jets did this weekend. Found some good value pieces to help their new QB.

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    Overall I thought Pittsburgh had a really good draft. From top to bottom they got a lot of value to add to that young core.

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    Philadelphia &amp; Tennessee each end up with two of my best value picks. <a href="https://t.co/JpKUMrK9Jq">pic.twitter.com/JpKUMrK9Jq</a>

    To help new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets spent a fifth-round pick on running back Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns for Pittsburgh last season. They also spent a seventh-round pick on tight end Zack Kuntz, who showed flashes of brilliance for Old Dominion and has excellent physical tools.

    Combined with two offensive line selections in earlier rounds, the Jets solidified the depth that will be at Rodgers' disposal as he dons a different shade of green for the first time in his NFL career.

    The Steelers already received praise from Jeremiah for their selections on Day 2, and they added extra depth to their defense and offensive line on Day 3. He mentioned how the draft picks add to Pittsburgh's young crop of talent as the team tries to get back into playoff contention after missing out last season.

    Kentucky quarterback Will Levis's slide to the second round gave Tennessee huge value, as he was the 12th-ranked player on Jeremiah's big board. He seemed like a lock to go in the first round, but the Titans instead landed their potential quarterback of the future on Day 2.

    Meanwhile, Jeremiah gave the Eagles props for landing Georgia edge-rusher Nolan Smith at No. 30. The NFC champions added three Georgia defenders in the draft, but the combination of Smith and Jalen Carter in the first round should make an already formidable defense even more lethal.