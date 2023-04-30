Daniel Jeremiah Praises Steelers, Jets, Eagles, Titans for 2023 NFL Draft Value

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has declared some of his winners from the 2023 NFL draft.

After the draft concluded Saturday, Jeremiah praised the depth of the picks from the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers and said the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans made some of the best value picks.

To help new quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Jets spent a fifth-round pick on running back Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns for Pittsburgh last season. They also spent a seventh-round pick on tight end Zack Kuntz, who showed flashes of brilliance for Old Dominion and has excellent physical tools.

Combined with two offensive line selections in earlier rounds, the Jets solidified the depth that will be at Rodgers' disposal as he dons a different shade of green for the first time in his NFL career.

The Steelers already received praise from Jeremiah for their selections on Day 2, and they added extra depth to their defense and offensive line on Day 3. He mentioned how the draft picks add to Pittsburgh's young crop of talent as the team tries to get back into playoff contention after missing out last season.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis's slide to the second round gave Tennessee huge value, as he was the 12th-ranked player on Jeremiah's big board. He seemed like a lock to go in the first round, but the Titans instead landed their potential quarterback of the future on Day 2.

Meanwhile, Jeremiah gave the Eagles props for landing Georgia edge-rusher Nolan Smith at No. 30. The NFC champions added three Georgia defenders in the draft, but the combination of Smith and Jalen Carter in the first round should make an already formidable defense even more lethal.