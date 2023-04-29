Daniel Jeremiah Loves Steelers Picks, Grades PIT as Winner of Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah called the Pittsburgh Steelers his winners for Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft, which consisted of the second and third rounds on Friday.

Pittsburgh selected three players: Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (No. 32), Wisconsin defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (No. 49) and Georgia tight end Darnell Washington (No. 93).

All three players landed in the top 50 on Jeremiah's final prospect big board.

If you compare the big board to where the Steelers chose those players, then it's easy to see why Jeremiah loved the picks.

Porter was ranked 23rd, nine spots ahead of where the Steelers landed him. Benton was 40th, another nine spots ahead of where he went.

But Washington provided the most value. Jeremiah had him 33rd overall as a borderline first-round prospect. He ended up going late in the third round.

Jeremiah wasn't the only big-name draft analyst to praise Pittsburgh, as ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. called the Steelers one of his top winners on Day 2.