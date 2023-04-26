Jets' Aaron Rodgers Says He's Going to Make Zach Wilson's 'Life Heaven Off the Field'

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers referenced new teammate and fellow signal-caller Zach Wilson's "living hell" comment to reporters at his introductory press conference Wednesday, noting that he would make the third-year pro's life "heaven off the field."

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News provided the quotes and context.

The Jets made it clear in January that they wanted to bring in a veteran quarterback to compete with Wilson, who had this to say on the matter.

Rodgers, a four-time NFL MVP, will be QB1 while Wilson moves into a backup role.

Wilson was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He has not fared well as the Jets' starter thus far, completing just 55.2 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns, 18 interceptions and 6.4 yards per attempt in 22 starts.

He was benched on two different occasions last year as the Jets, who started the season 7-4, lost their last six games with a team that scored the fourth-fewest points in the NFL.

Wilson now has a chance to reset and learn behind Rodgers, who told reporters that he's hoping to help get the young signal-caller's confidence back.

It also means that the immense pressure that has been on his shoulders for the past few years (and especially in 2022) will be lifted off him as Rodgers carries that burden.

Ultimately, this could end up being a very good development for Wilson's career as he gets a chance to reboot his career and develop further without the pressure of the New York City lights on him weekly.