X

    Jets Fans Upset Aaron Rodgers Didn't Get WR Help in 1st Round of 2023 NFL Draft

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVApril 28, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 01: Defensive lineman Will Mcdonald IV of Iowa State speaks with the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
    Justin Casterline/Getty Images

    The New York Jets can add a first-round surprise to their list of accomplished tasks during the same week they finalized a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

    New York selected Iowa State pass-rusher Will McDonald IV with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday. McDonald felt like something of a reach, but he could help an already strong defense for the Jets.

    However, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was waiting to be taken, and he could have provided immediate help for Aaron Rodgers.

    Plenty of fans were left disappointed:

    Dave Bismo @DaveBismo

    Yeah, I'm underwhelmed. With the tackles gone, I would've preferred a trade down, Gonzalez (CB, but too good to fall this far), or JSN. But whatever, hope I'm proven wrong too. Nothing against McDonald, who's good. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> <a href="https://t.co/08mKh5pU0s">https://t.co/08mKh5pU0s</a>

    ike @Ikewiththeglo

    My jets why … Jsn was right there

    John Frascella (Football) @LegendSports7

    This is what the Jets do to you. <br><br>They get you high, then take you right back down to hell. <br><br>THE JETS HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE THEIR NUMBER ONE WIDE RECEIVER ON THE BOARD… and passed. <br><br>I would have taken Jaxon Smith-Njigba all the way. Imagine Garrett Wilson and JSN again? <a href="https://t.co/V8nDtVD6Dk">https://t.co/V8nDtVD6Dk</a>

    FSP @FadeShimsPicks

    JSN could've been a Jet…

    First Responder Drew @haaaaandrew

    THE JETS LET JSN GO?! NO WAY BRO 😭😭

    Cool Your Jets @CYJpod

    Joe Douglas took the best player on the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> board. Reaching for needs in the draft is how you get fired. <br><br>JSN would've been exciting but this scouting department has earned the benefit of the doubt and McDonald looks like a stud…have to watch him more tho.

    J. Gray @JGrayJets

    Garrett Wilson and JSN would of been absolutely electric 😩

    Sean Fennessey @SeanFennessey

    Jets incapable of not Jetsing even during the franchise's best week in years.

    Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL

    The Jets…<br><br>-Telling everyone how much they love Broderick Jones<br><br>-Including pick swap with Packers in Rodgers trade so they're behind division rivals<br><br>-Allow Steelers to leap them<br><br>-Reaching for Will McDonald<br><br>…is why they're the Jets.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Will McDonald at 15 is a reach of a pick, especially with a better lighter EDGE (Nolan Smith) available. Don't see the vision there.

    McDonald may have gone earlier than expected, but he was notably productive for the Cyclones. He had 10.5 sacks in 2020 and 11.5 sacks in 2021 despite facing a number of double teams and then followed up with 36 tackles, five sacks, four passes defended, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in 2022.

    There won't be much pressure on him to produce right away.

    After all, the Jets were fourth in the league in yards and points allowed per game last season and figure to be among the best defenses again during the upcoming campaign.

    Still, it is difficult not to think about what could have been if the Jets drafted Smith-Njigba. The electrifying wide receiver was a college teammate of Garrett Wilson and knows how to take advantage of spacing when playing alongside him.

    Jets Fans Upset Aaron Rodgers Didn't Get WR Help in 1st Round of 2023 NFL Draft
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Rodgers surely would have gotten the best out of him, and his presence would have opened up more running lanes for Breece Hall as well.

    Alas, New York missed its chance to bolster its offense with the selection.