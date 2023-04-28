Jets Fans Upset Aaron Rodgers Didn't Get WR Help in 1st Round of 2023 NFL Draft

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The New York Jets can add a first-round surprise to their list of accomplished tasks during the same week they finalized a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

New York selected Iowa State pass-rusher Will McDonald IV with the No. 15 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft on Thursday. McDonald felt like something of a reach, but he could help an already strong defense for the Jets.

However, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was waiting to be taken, and he could have provided immediate help for Aaron Rodgers.

Plenty of fans were left disappointed:

McDonald may have gone earlier than expected, but he was notably productive for the Cyclones. He had 10.5 sacks in 2020 and 11.5 sacks in 2021 despite facing a number of double teams and then followed up with 36 tackles, five sacks, four passes defended, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble in 2022.

There won't be much pressure on him to produce right away.

After all, the Jets were fourth in the league in yards and points allowed per game last season and figure to be among the best defenses again during the upcoming campaign.

Still, it is difficult not to think about what could have been if the Jets drafted Smith-Njigba. The electrifying wide receiver was a college teammate of Garrett Wilson and knows how to take advantage of spacing when playing alongside him.

Rodgers surely would have gotten the best out of him, and his presence would have opened up more running lanes for Breece Hall as well.

Alas, New York missed its chance to bolster its offense with the selection.