Carson Wentz, Kareem Hunt's Best Landing Spots After 2023 NFL Draft

Veteran quarterback Carson Wentz and running back Kareem Hunt remain unsigned, but the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft could help expedite the process of finding a new home.

Here's a look at the potential landscape for both players now that teams around the league filled out their rosters over the last three days.

Carson Wentz

It's tough to gauge Wentz's market because the most QB-needy franchises heading into the draft either addressed the position or probably aren't in for somebody with his profile.

Wentz arguably isn't much of an upgrade over Davis Mills to back up C.J. Stroud or start until Stroud is ready for the Houston Texans. The Carolina Panthers have Andy Dalton as their insurance policy for Bryce Young. You might've been able to make a case for Wentz as an experienced complement to Anthony Richardson if the Indianapolis Colts hadn't already discarded him last offseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who met with Will Levis ahead of the draft, appear to be content with Kyle Trask and Baker Mayfield as their top two options after not taking a single QB in the draft.

In terms of what's left, surveying all of the backup situations could provide some insight.

Wentz might be a better alternative to P.J. Walker or Nathan Peterman for the Chicago Bears. The same could be said of the Buffalo Bills, who have Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley behind Josh Allen in the depth chart.

The Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants all presently have just two QBs under contract. Any of the three could sign another quarterback before training camp.

Kareem Hunt

The trouble for Hunt is that he's one of a few notable running backs who remain in play through free agency or trade.

Ezekiel Elliott hasn't signed anywhere after the Dallas Cowboys cut him in March. Dalvin Cook could be on the way out of the Minnesota Vikings. Like Cook, Los Angeles Chargers star Austin Ekeler is the subject of trade rumors.

Two teams seemingly removed themselves from consideration in recent days as well.

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired D'Andre Swift from the Detroit Lions, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Miami Dolphins, whom The MMQB's Albert Breer reported had discussions with the Vikings about a deal for Cook, pivoted to the draft and selected Texas A&M star Devon Achane in the third round.

The Dallas Cowboys (Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn) and Los Angeles Rams (Ole Miss' Zach Evans) both used sixth-rounders on a running back, so they may not be looking to make a big splash in the backfield.

Neither the Bills nor the Denver Broncos targeted the position in the draft. Even though Buffalo signed Damien Harris earlier in the offseason, a team-friendly deal for Hunt would make sense. The Broncos also signed Samaje Perine, but Hunt would be a slight upgrade with Javonte Williams coming off his torn ACL.