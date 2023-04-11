NFL Draft 2023 Rumors: Will Levis to Visit Buccaneers amid Colts, Titans Buzz

Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis is scheduled to meet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero previously reported the Tennessee Titans planned to have Levis in on Tuesday, which followed a private workout in front of personnel from the Indianapolis Colts.

Looking ahead, the top of the draft figures to return to a more typical, quarterback-heavy set of picks. Bryce Young of Alabama and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State should be among the top selections, with Levis and Florida's Anthony Richardson also in the mix to be early first-round selections April 27.

Big names like Alabama edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr., Texas running back Bijan Robinson, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison will give teams star potential in the first round as well.

