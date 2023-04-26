Austin Ekeler Trade Rumors: Chargers RB's Desired New Contract 'Could Be Prohibitive'

Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images

Trade buzz around Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been quiet since he reportedly requested a deal on March 13.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there have been teams interested in acquiring the 27-year-old, but his desire for a new contract "could be prohibitive" to making a deal happen.

Cameron Weiss, Ekeler's agent, told ESPN's Adam Schefter his client requested permission to speak with teams about a trade after preliminary talks with the Chargers about a new contract did not progress.

