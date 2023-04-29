Giants HC Brian Daboll Initiated Trade with Rams' Sean McVay to Draft Jalin Hyatt

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Fresh off winning the NFL's Coach of the Year award, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll appears to be pulling his weight in the front office, too.

Daboll was credited with opening the lines of communications with the Los Angeles Rams when the Giants traded up to the 73rd pick of the 2023 NFL draft to select wide receiver Jalin Hyatt.

"[Daboll] actually executed his first trade," Giants general manager Joe Schoen said, (via Jordan Raanan of ESPN). "He initiated a trade with the Rams, so I congratulate him on that."

The Giants gave up the 89th and 128th selections to get the pick. Hyatt slid in the draft but showcased promising potential in college.

Hyatt is the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner and had 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2022. He was the 12th-ranked receiver on the B/R Scouting Department's final big board, and he was immediately embraced by Giants fans after the selection.

Hyatt joins tight end Darren Waller as a new weapon for Daniel Jones and the Giants as the team looks to build off its first playoff appearance since 2016 and first playoff victory since 2011.

The Rams selected defensive tackle Kobie Turner at No. 89 and quarterback Stetson Bennett at No. 128.