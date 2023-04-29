Giants Twitter Thrilled After Jalin Hyatt Becomes 3rd-Round 'Steal' in NFL Draft

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Daniel Jones ought to send Giants' general manager Joe Schoen a thank you note.

After taking center John Michael Schmitz to beef up Jones' protection in the second round, Schoen went out and traded up to get electric Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the third round at No. 73 overall.

Hyatt, 21, won the Fred Biletnikoff Award this past season as the best receiver in all of college football and he'll be a huge addition to a relatively thin position group in New York.

He'll also bring plenty of speed as he ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, it was a skill set that he showed off all year long in Tennessee.

As a junior in 2022, Hyatt set career highs across the board as he finished the year with 67 receptions, 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to being named a unanimous All-American, the first Volunteer to do so since Eric Berry in 2009.

Hyatt was looked at as one of the elite receiving talents in the draft and somehow lasted until midway through the third round. And Schoen just had to go get him, trading up with the Los Angeles Rams to select the pass catcher.

Giants' Twitter was bursting at the seams with joy as they may have gotten themselves one of the steals of the draft.

The Giants finished towards the bottom of the league last season in passing yards per game (185.7) but that may be a thing of the past after the team added several new weapons this offseason, namely Hyatt, Parris Campbell and tight end Darren Waller.

Hyatt will be defensive coordinator's worst nightmare next season with his ability to take the top off a defense. Something special may be brewing in New York for Brian Daboll's second season at the helm.