    Giants Twitter Thrilled After Jalin Hyatt Becomes 3rd-Round 'Steal' in NFL Draft

    Francisco RosaApril 29, 2023

    ATHENS, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Jalin Hyatt #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts after a reception against the Georgia Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium on November 05, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
    Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

    Daniel Jones ought to send Giants' general manager Joe Schoen a thank you note.

    After taking center John Michael Schmitz to beef up Jones' protection in the second round, Schoen went out and traded up to get electric Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt in the third round at No. 73 overall.

    Hyatt, 21, won the Fred Biletnikoff Award this past season as the best receiver in all of college football and he'll be a huge addition to a relatively thin position group in New York.

    He'll also bring plenty of speed as he ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash at the combine, it was a skill set that he showed off all year long in Tennessee.

    As a junior in 2022, Hyatt set career highs across the board as he finished the year with 67 receptions, 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to being named a unanimous All-American, the first Volunteer to do so since Eric Berry in 2009.

    Hyatt was looked at as one of the elite receiving talents in the draft and somehow lasted until midway through the third round. And Schoen just had to go get him, trading up with the Los Angeles Rams to select the pass catcher.

    Giants' Twitter was bursting at the seams with joy as they may have gotten themselves one of the steals of the draft.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Jalin Hyatt is headed to the Giants 🗽<br><br>Daniel Jones gets a new weapon 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/CBSSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBSSports</a>)<a href="https://t.co/poCj5Z1qHN">pic.twitter.com/poCj5Z1qHN</a>

    Jake Matson @JakeMatson

    Hyatt is a steal in a deep receiver class. Giants need someone who can get vertical for Daniel Jones, and his skills in the short game out of the slot are very underrated.

    Richie Cruz @_Richiecruz10

    Jalin Hyatt is going to be a steal !

    AJP @Ajp1106

    Hyatt in the 3rd is crazy. Steelers and Giants winning the draft

    Brad Konwinski @SlimSparty

    Giants got a stud in Hyatt

    Matt Goldman @MattGoldman28

    Joe Schoen with a BANG of a draft!! <br><br>Major picks on Day 2 with Schmitz and Hyatt!!

    Giants Daily @NYGDaily

    With the 73rd pick in the NFL Draft, the New York Giants select WR Jalin Hyatt. <br><br>What a night. <a href="https://t.co/Dr0jkf7sMy">pic.twitter.com/Dr0jkf7sMy</a>

    Giants Daily @NYGDaily

    Jalin Hyatt's NFL comparison: DeSean Jackson

    Giants Daily @NYGDaily

    What a Draft for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>. They came into it with three glaring needs CB, C and WR. Filled those needs with 3 guys at incredible value. <br><br>Joe Schoen was aggressive in getting his guys.

    Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan

    Joe Schoen asked if he thought entering Friday that they could land John Michael Schmitz and Jalin Hyatt in Rounds 2 and 3. <br><br>"Not really," he said chuckling. <br><br>The Giants are killing this draft. CB Deonte Banks, C John Michael Schmitz and WR Jalin Hyatt.

    New York Giants @Giants

    *Jalin Hyatt has entered the chat* <a href="https://t.co/gKHWwQDD4q">pic.twitter.com/gKHWwQDD4q</a>

    Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> draft so far:<br><br>- Round 1: CB Deonte Banks<br>- Round 2: C John Michael Schmitz<br>- Round 3: WR Jalin Hyatt<br><br>Fantastic.

    Darius Slayton @Young_Slay2

    Congrats <a href="https://twitter.com/jalinhyatt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalinhyatt</a> let's go to work‼️ <a href="https://t.co/2wt81xIPDI">https://t.co/2wt81xIPDI</a>

    The Giants finished towards the bottom of the league last season in passing yards per game (185.7) but that may be a thing of the past after the team added several new weapons this offseason, namely Hyatt, Parris Campbell and tight end Darren Waller.

    Hyatt will be defensive coordinator's worst nightmare next season with his ability to take the top off a defense. Something special may be brewing in New York for Brian Daboll's second season at the helm.