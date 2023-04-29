X

    Stetson Bennett Going to Rams in 4th Round of 2023 NFL Draft Shocks Twitter

    April 29, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Quarterback Stetson Bennett of Georgia speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 3, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
    

    The Los Angeles Rams might be planning for life after Matthew Stafford.

    The 2021 Super Bowl champions selected Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett with the No. 128 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

    NFL @NFL

    Stetson Bennett is a Los Angeles Ram!<br><br>📺: 2023 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a> on NFLN/ESPN/ABC<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4">https://t.co/D3EqkrKLy4</a> <a href="https://t.co/KhgTZuKQ7L">pic.twitter.com/KhgTZuKQ7L</a>

    Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL

    QB room QB room<br>before today after today <a href="https://t.co/4ZJTkuCzB9">pic.twitter.com/4ZJTkuCzB9</a>

    Bennett helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, and he threw for 6,990 yards, 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions over the past two seasons.

    This is the next step in the 25-year-old's improbable football journey.

    Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

    Oh wow. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rams?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rams</a> take <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Georgia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Georgia</a> QB Stetson Bennett at No. 128. GM Les Snead's favorite QB of this draft.

    Chris Vannini @ChrisVannini

    STETSON BENNETT GOT PICKED IN THE FOURTH ROUND. The Rams!

    Greg Beacham @gregbeacham

    The Rams pick Stetson Bennett in the 4th round!

    PJ Green @PJGreenTV

    Stetson Bennett in the fourth round was not on my bingo card...

    Jason Kirk 🦉 @thejasonkirk

    Quick photoshop of Stetson Bennett in Rams' stadium <a href="https://t.co/elipU0sl2T">pic.twitter.com/elipU0sl2T</a>

    Jacob Shames @Jacob_Shames

    We clown on Stetson Bennett so much for being born during the Nixon administration but just know that that man *will* start a Week 18 game in 2033 that knocks the Cowboys out of the playoffs

    JT Daniels Burner @JTDanielsBurner

    Stetson going back to where it ended <a href="https://t.co/ed4aROgrmG">pic.twitter.com/ed4aROgrmG</a>

    Jake Reuse @ReuseRecruiting

    Stetson showing up to LA <a href="https://t.co/Vo6xZMraoJ">pic.twitter.com/Vo6xZMraoJ</a>

    Brett Yarris @brettaverse

    The Rams are bringing in a grizzled vet to mentor Matt Stafford.

    Radi Nabulsi @RadiNabulsi

    So many "...yeah well he'll never be drafted!..." tweets are being deleted right now.<br><br>Don't let <a href="https://twitter.com/OldTakesExposed?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OldTakesExposed</a> get you.<br><br>Stetson Bennett goes to the Rams: <a href="https://t.co/hHMDk8xssF">https://t.co/hHMDk8xssF</a>

    Albert Breer @AlbertBreer

    The Rams take Georgia QB Stetson Bennett—I got the sense coaches getting involved in the process with teams across the league raised his stock. One I talked to thought he could go in the third and felt like he'd been stigmatized as a "walk-on".<br><br>LA's a great landing spot for him.

    Jerry Beach @JerryBeach73

    Props to the Rams for drafting Stetson Bennett, the only QB in the draft who has a more lacrosse player name than Matthew Stafford (and who might actually be older than Stafford).

    Stafford said in January he planned to suit up for the 2023 season and intends to be ready for Week 1 after injuries limited him to nine games in 2022. As long as the 2014 Pro Bowler is healthy, there won't be any sort of quarterback battle in Los Angeles. He's under contract through 2026 as well, so he might not be relinquishing the starting job anytime soon.

    But the Rams badly needed depth at quarterback since Stafford was the only one on the roster heading into the draft.

    Now, Los Angeles has an intriguing alternative if the 35-year-old is once again sidelined for any stretch.

