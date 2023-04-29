Stetson Bennett Going to Rams in 4th Round of 2023 NFL Draft Shocks Twitter

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams might be planning for life after Matthew Stafford.

The 2021 Super Bowl champions selected Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett with the No. 128 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Bennett helped the Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, and he threw for 6,990 yards, 56 touchdowns and 14 interceptions over the past two seasons.

This is the next step in the 25-year-old's improbable football journey.

Stafford said in January he planned to suit up for the 2023 season and intends to be ready for Week 1 after injuries limited him to nine games in 2022. As long as the 2014 Pro Bowler is healthy, there won't be any sort of quarterback battle in Los Angeles. He's under contract through 2026 as well, so he might not be relinquishing the starting job anytime soon.

But the Rams badly needed depth at quarterback since Stafford was the only one on the roster heading into the draft.

Now, Los Angeles has an intriguing alternative if the 35-year-old is once again sidelined for any stretch.