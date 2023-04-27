College Football Playoff Announces Updated Schedule, Dates for Expanded Field in 2024

Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, has unveiled what the schedule for the expanded playoff field will look like when it goes into effect during the 2024 season.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Hancock confirmed the first round of the playoff will take place in the third week of December, with one game on Friday and three on Saturday; the semifinals will take place in the middle of the week in early January to avoid going head-to-head with the NFL postseason.

The first College Football Playoff National Championship Game with the expanded field is expected to be played on Jan. 20, 2025.

