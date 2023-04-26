Kings' De'Aaron Fox Says He Will Play in Game 5 vs. Warriors Despite Finger Injury

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings star De'Aaron Fox has decided to suit up for a pivotal Game 5 against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday despite having a fractured index finger on his shooting hand.

Prior to tipoff, Fox told reporters that he probably wouldn't be playing if Wednesday's matchup was a regular-season game.

"Right now, there's no ifs, ands or buts. I'm playing," Fox said.

Fox broke his finger late in Sunday's 126-125 Game 4 loss to the Warriors at Chase Center. He still finished the game with 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes.

The 25-year-old has not had any difficulty dribbling and passing, he said Wednesday. He added that his biggest concern was making sure he could deal with the pain and continue to hit his shots.

"For me right now, it's just tolerance of the pad on my finger, making sure I can shoot the ball," Fox added, per ESPN. "As we got going, as the pain started going away. I feel like I could do my normal shot. I think I'll be good."

Fox has been Sacramento's best player this postseason, averaging 31.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.5 steals in four games while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 34.2 percent from deep.

It's significantly better than the 25.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.1 steals he averaged in 73 regular-season games, though he shot slightly better in the regular season, shooting 51.2 percent from the floor and 32.4 percent from deep.

Wednesday's Game 5 should be treated as a must-win for the Kings as the Warriors have been much better at home and would have the opportunity to close out the series at their arena in Game 6 on Friday.

If Fox's shot is slightly off in Game 5, players like Keegan Murray, Malik Monk and Kevin Huerter are going to have to step up.