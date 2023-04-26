Arch Manning Won't Sign NIL Deal Until He Becomes Texas' Starting QB, Sarkisian Says

Set Number: X164345 TK1

Name, image and likeness rules have ushered in a new era of college football, but Arch Manning is playing by the old rules.

At least until he becomes Texas' starting quarterback.

Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian told reporters that the freshman signal-caller did not sign any NIL deals. The family's position is that he won't do so until he becomes the starting quarterback.

Granted, the Manning family isn't exactly hurting for money. Arch's uncles, Peyton and Eli, were longtime stars in the NFL, have plenty of endorsement deals and work for ESPN. His father, Cooper, is the senior managing director of investor relations for a private real estate company.

Yet it is still a head-turning position, especially since the young Manning is No. 3 on the On3 Sports NIL 100 valuation list, which projects the NIL value of 100 college athletes across different sports. His value is listed at $3.2 million.

Manning arrived at Texas as a 5-star recruit and the No. 1 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. Yet Quinn Ewers is the incumbent starter for the Longhorns and is lined up to remain under center.

"I think it's pretty clear to say that Quinn's our starting quarterback and we feel very good about that," Sarkisian told reporters earlier this month.

That means it might be a while until Manning is cashing in on his NIL potential.