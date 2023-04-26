AEW Dynamite: Live Updates, Match Results, Highlights and Reaction from April 26

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live blog for AEW Dynamite on April 26.

We're closing in on the Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28, so AEW is gearing up for the event and setting up all of the major feuds that will fill up the card.

This week's Dynamite continued the mini tournament MJF initiated last week to find a new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship. After defeating Jungle Boy last week, Sammy Guevara took on Darby Allin Wednesday night in the final round.

We are going to be doing things a bit different moving forward. Erik Beaston will still have you covered with the regular recap and grades, and this will be a space for a more detailed description of what happened during each match and segment.

The latest segment and match will be listed at the top of the page, so refresh throughout the show for more updated results.

Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett

Jack Perry and Darby Alling gave a brief interview with Renee backstage and while it may have begun with them burying the hatchet, it quickly turned hostile.

Back in the arena, Double J had to come out for his match alone after a few refs forced his usual crew to remain backstage. To keep things fair, Cash Wheeler only came out on the stage with Harwood before heading to the back.

They locked up and struggled for control until the ref forced a break, but it was a surprisingly clean break. Both of these men pride themselves on their technical ability, so they kept trying to find ways to counter and reverse each other.

Jarrett walked across Harwood's back as a sign of disrespect. They had a brief misstep during and exchange of takedowns, but they kept it moving without much of an issue. Jarrett had the upper hand as the show went to a break.

We returned to see them trading big right hands. Jarrett hit a kneebreaker, but Harwood was able to avoid the Figure Four. He nailed Double J with a diving headbutt to score a close two-count.

A piledriver got him another near-fall before Jarrett rolled out of the ring to regroup. Dax countered the Figure Four a couple of times. Sonjay Dutt ran down and interfered. Harwood chased him until Jarrett grabbed him and hit The Stroke for the dirty win.

Winner: Jeff Jarrett

Tony Khan's Announcement

After the match, Tony Khan announced that Double or Nothing will be the official beginning of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He revealed part of the tournament will also take place at Forbidden Door.

Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido (International Championship)

Dynamite kicked off with a big title match when Orange Cassidy put the International Championship on the line against Bandido.

They started off trading counters with each other. Bandido had the crowd chanting his name, so OC mocked some of his moves with his own lazy version of them.

The masked man stopped Cassidy from putting his hands in his pockets to initiate an exchange of quick takedowns. They kept coming to a stalemate and taunting each other, and the crowd was eating up every second of it.

Bandido caught Cassidy in a suicide dive and dropped him across the barricade. As he began to fight more aggressively, the crowd started booing him a little more.

He hit a running shoulder thrust in the corner before applying a modified stretch muffler submission. Cassidy escaped, but Bandido took him out with a suicide dive as the show cut to a break.

We returned to see Bandido holding OC up in a vertical suplex, but the champion reversed it into a stunner out of nowhere. The luchador planted him with a suplex a moment later.

They traded some more taunts like they were powering up their finishers in a video game before OC slammed Bandido's head into the top turnbuckle 10 times as the crowd counted along.

The crowd was cheering for both men as they kept trying to hit bigger and bigger moves. Bandido hit an impressive suplex from the middle rope while Cassidy was on the apron, but he was only able to get a two-count.

He put on another impressive display of power when he hit a one-armed press slam followed by a frog splash for another near-fall. Cassidy was able to recover and hit the Orange Punch and the Beach Break for the win to retain his title.

Winner: Orange Cassidy

Adam Cole gave a brief interview backstage before storming off. Cassidy and Bandido had a funny moment with Renee before she threw to a commercial.