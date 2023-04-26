AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26

2 of 2

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Orange Cassidy successfully defended his AEW International Championship to kick off Wednesday's show, knocking off Bandido with a stunning Orange Punch and Beach Break.

The match continued Cassidy's strong run as the International champion, which has seen him net more successful title defenses in his AEW career than everyone sans Jade Cargill.

For a guy often considered a comedy act, he has been the workhorse for the promotion in 2023, defending his title weekly, against a slate of different wrestlers with different styles and backgrounds.

The result is always the same: a banger of a match.

You don't necessarily have to like Cassidy or his shtick but there is no denying that he is putting in the work and delivering quality performances to justify his place as champion.

This was more of the same. Now, it will be up to Tony Khan to have some sort of endgame in place for the eventual end of his reign because there will absolutely come a time when fans tire of seeing the babyface win all of his matches.

He must avoid that, for the sake of Cassidy and the connection he has had with the fans from day one, if nothing else.

Result

Cassidy defeated Bandido to retain

Grade

B

Top Moments