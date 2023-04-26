AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26April 26, 2023
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 26
As the battle with The Blackpool Combat Club continues, Kenny Omega teamed with Konosuke Takeshita to battle The Butcher and The Blade Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, the always scheming Don Callis by his side.
That match headlined a broadcast that also featured the finale of the No. 1 Contender's Tournament to crown the next challenger to MJF's AEW World Championship, Jade Cargill's latest defense of the TBS Championship and the latest in the burgeoning Adam Cole-Chris Jericho feud.
What went down in the top feuds and stories and what did it mean for the build to Double or Nothing on Sunday, May 28?
Find out with the recap of the episode, complete with grades and analysis for all of the night's action.
Match Card
- No. 1 Contender's Tournament: Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
- AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido
- TBS Championship Match: Taya Valkyrie vs. Jade Cargill
- Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Butcher and The Blade
- Dax Harwood vs. Jeff Jarrett
- Wardlow and Adam Cole promos
Announced in advance for Wednesday's show were:
AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Bandido
- Bandido dropped Cassidy across the guardrail establishing himself as the heel of the match, even as he still looked for the adulation of the audience.
- The challenger hoisted Cassidy up with one arm and brought him down with a gorilla press slam, then added an Eddie Guerrero-inspired frog splash for two.
- Bandido popped Freshly Squeezed up into the air and the champ came down with Orange Punch, then added Beach Break for the successful title defense.
- Backstage, Adam Cole told Renee Paquette that he will be calling Chris Jericho out later tonight following The Ocho's despicable acts a week ago.
Orange Cassidy successfully defended his AEW International Championship to kick off Wednesday's show, knocking off Bandido with a stunning Orange Punch and Beach Break.
The match continued Cassidy's strong run as the International champion, which has seen him net more successful title defenses in his AEW career than everyone sans Jade Cargill.
For a guy often considered a comedy act, he has been the workhorse for the promotion in 2023, defending his title weekly, against a slate of different wrestlers with different styles and backgrounds.
The result is always the same: a banger of a match.
You don't necessarily have to like Cassidy or his shtick but there is no denying that he is putting in the work and delivering quality performances to justify his place as champion.
This was more of the same. Now, it will be up to Tony Khan to have some sort of endgame in place for the eventual end of his reign because there will absolutely come a time when fans tire of seeing the babyface win all of his matches.
He must avoid that, for the sake of Cassidy and the connection he has had with the fans from day one, if nothing else.
Result
Cassidy defeated Bandido to retain
Grade
B
Top Moments