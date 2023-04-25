Mets' Justin Verlander Feels '99%' Ready to Return from Shoulder Injury, Make Debut

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Justin Verlander is nearing a return to the mound.

The New York Mets ace, who suffered a shoulder injury during spring training, said Tuesday that he expects to return to the club after making a scheduled rehab start on Friday, per ESPN's Joon Lee.

Verlander, who feels "99 percent ready" to return, is on track to be back May 3 against the Detroit Tigers.

"Throwing feels absolutely wonderful," Verlander said. "All positive signs."

The Mets signed Verlander to a two-year, $86.67 million deal this offseason to replace Jacob deGrom, who signed with the Texas Rangers in free agency.

The 40-year-old is coming off an impressive 2022 campaign in which he helped the Houston Astros win a World Series title. He posted an 18-4 record in 28 starts with a 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 175 innings.

It was a particularly impressive year for the three-time Cy Young winner, the third of which he won in 2022, as he missed the entire 2021 season following Tommy John surgery.

The Mets are in desperate need of some rotation help early in the season as Max Scherzer is serving a 10-game suspension after being ejected for using a banned grip-enhancing substance. Additionally, key rotation members Carlos Carrasco and José Quintana are on the injured list.

After a summer spending spree that led to the Mets having the highest payroll in baseball, there were high expectations for the franchise entering the 2023 season.

Because of injuries to key rotational players, New York sits second in the NL East with 14-9 record. However, it's just one game back of the first-place Atlanta Braves, which it will meet this week for a four-game series.

Once the likes of Verlander, Carrasco and Quintana return, the Mets will be expected to do more than just contend for the division crown.