Bengals' Top 2023 NFL Draft Targets

AP Photo/AJ Mast

The Cincinnati Bengals head into the 2023 NFL draft with a roster that should once again compete for an AFC championship.

There's no doubt about it, general manager Duke Tobin has built a contender around Joe Burrow, and his drafting prowess should get a lot of the credit.

There have been some great free-agent finds that have pushed this team to the next level. Trey Hendrickson, D.J. Reader and Chidobe Awuzie have been strong free-agent additions. But the core that includes Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins is mostly made of homegrown talents.

With a team on the cusp of playing in another Super Bowl, they must continue to hit on draft picks. Once Burrow goes beyond his rookie contract it will be the most efficient way for the Bengals to improve their roster every year.

That starts with the 28th pick on Thursday night unless they trade up or down the board before then. Here's a look at three of the top targets they should have assuming they stay put.