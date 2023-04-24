49ers' Trey Lance Has 'No Information' on Trade Rumors Amid Vikings Buzz

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

With rumors swirling about the availability of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance, it appears the player himself is not in the loop.

Lance told Mike McFeely of Inforum.com that he had "no comment" on the situation and said, "I have no information." This comes despite the fact that he has been linked in trade rumors, most recently with the Minnesota Vikings.

Lance was the third overall pick in 2021 but has only played in eight games in his NFL career. He suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2 that opened up the window for another quarterback to step in. That role eventually went to Brock Purdy, who led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game.

Purdy has seemingly won the starting job with the 49ers, although his elbow injury suffered in the NFC Championship Game has led to some concerns about his chances to play next season.

The 49ers signed Sam Darnold in the offseason, and he is considered to be another option for the team as it looks toward the 2023 season. This makes Lance expendable, and while his value is lower than it was two seasons ago, he still remains a viable option for a team in search of a quarterback of he future.

Lance was a star at North Dakota State University, throwing for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns with zero interceptions while leading the Bison to the 2019 FCS National Championship. He possesses a 6'4", 224-pound frame and is still just 22 years old.