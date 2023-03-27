Brock Purdy the 'Leader' to Be 49ers' QB1 amid Trey Lance Injury, GM John Lynch Says

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Brock Purdy will be the "leader in the clubhouse" to win the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback job heading into training camp next season, general manager John Lynch told reporters Monday.

Lynch said Purdy, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold will all be given the opportunity to win the job, but the 2022 seventh-round pick earned his spot as the early favorite with his play last season.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

