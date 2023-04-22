49ers Rumors: Multiple Teams Think Sam Darnold Will Play 'Meaningful Snaps' in SF

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Amid speculation about Trey Lance's future with the organization, there's a feeling from some teams around the NFL that Sam Darnold could play a key role for the San Francisco 49ers during the 2023 season.

Appearing on SportsCenter, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said he's talked to multiple teams that "believe Darnold will play meaningful snaps, even as early as Week 1 for San Francisco because of Brock Purdy's injury and Trey Lance's tenuous stance with the team right now."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.