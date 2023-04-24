Anthony Edwards Amazes Twitter as Wolves Survive Meltdown, Top Jokić, Nuggets in OT

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

He said it wasn't over.

And Anthony Edwards meant it. The Timberwolves' young star did everything in his power to keep their season alive in the team's 114-108 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at Target Center to avoid a first-round sweep.

It was a nearly monumental collapse by Minnesota, but Edwards did not allow it to happen as he dropped a team-high 34 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks on 12-of-27 shooting from the field.

But the biggest shot of the night was the dagger that he hit over Aaron Gordon in the closing seconds of overtime.

But it should have never gotten to that point.

After a spectacular third quarter in which he scored 16 points, Edwards had the Timberwolves in position to win the game in regulation. They were up by 12 with a little under three minutes left, but in a blink of an eye, it evaporated.

Denver stormed back to tie things up at 96 with 12.1 seconds remaining and then stopped Edwards on the other end to force overtime.

That didn't deter the All-Star guard, however, as he made play after play down the stretch to force the series to a Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday night.

It was the latest phenomenal postseason performance in Edwards' young career, and Twitter was gushing over him all night long.

Edwards now has five playoff games in which he's scored at least 30 points in his career, the second-most for a player before turning 22. The only person he's trailing is LeBron James (eight), the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

And Minnesota needed every last bit of his effort to overcome a 43-point, 11-rebound effort by reigning MVP Nikola Jokić, who was the only player that showed up for Denver on Sunday.

The Timberwolves still have a very steep mountain to climb, however, if they want to keep their season alive after falling into a 3-0 series deficit.

They'll be back at it again at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday for Game 5.