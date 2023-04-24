X

    Anthony Edwards Amazes Twitter as Wolves Survive Meltdown, Top Jokić, Nuggets in OT

    Francisco RosaApril 24, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - APRIL 23: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves shoots the ball during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on April 23, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
    David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

    He said it wasn't over.

    And Anthony Edwards meant it. The Timberwolves' young star did everything in his power to keep their season alive in the team's 114-108 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at Target Center to avoid a first-round sweep.

    It was a nearly monumental collapse by Minnesota, but Edwards did not allow it to happen as he dropped a team-high 34 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks on 12-of-27 shooting from the field.

    But the biggest shot of the night was the dagger that he hit over Aaron Gordon in the closing seconds of overtime.

    NBA @NBA

    ANTHONY EDWARDS.<br>CLUTCH.<br><br>TIMBERWOLVES LEAD BY 4 ON TNT! <a href="https://t.co/4uAadAeD1w">pic.twitter.com/4uAadAeD1w</a>

    But it should have never gotten to that point.

    After a spectacular third quarter in which he scored 16 points, Edwards had the Timberwolves in position to win the game in regulation. They were up by 12 with a little under three minutes left, but in a blink of an eye, it evaporated.

    Denver stormed back to tie things up at 96 with 12.1 seconds remaining and then stopped Edwards on the other end to force overtime.

    Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

    What an incredible meltdown, even by the Wolves' late-game offensive ineptitude standards

    That didn't deter the All-Star guard, however, as he made play after play down the stretch to force the series to a Game 5 in Denver on Tuesday night.

    It was the latest phenomenal postseason performance in Edwards' young career, and Twitter was gushing over him all night long.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Special. <a href="https://t.co/ZoM7YrxgXy">pic.twitter.com/ZoM7YrxgXy</a>

    NBA @NBA

    ANTHONY EDWARDS SPINS AND SCORES 🌪<br><br>18-6 Timberwolves run on TNT! <a href="https://t.co/TA8I9PcTMe">pic.twitter.com/TA8I9PcTMe</a>

    Jace frederick @JaceFrederick

    Anthony Edwards is unstoppable right now.<br><br>Denver selling out to try to limit him and simply cannot do it

    Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

    Anthony Edwards is fucking SPECIAL

    Chris Hine @ChristopherHine

    Anthony Edwards has 16 in the third quarter and he can't be stopped right now. Timberwolves lead by 5.

    Hunter's Howl 🐺🌲 @w0lvesback

    Me when Anthony Edwards:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaisedByWolves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaisedByWolves</a> <a href="https://t.co/7ViEHYN6sH">pic.twitter.com/7ViEHYN6sH</a>

    Mike Singer @msinger

    Ant going toe-to-toe with Joker. He's got 16 this quarter, couple 3s and a bunch of hard finishes. Wolves have some momentum. And if there was still any question, this team's ceiling is tied to Ant, not KAT.

    James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

    Anthony Edwards is SPECIAL!!!

    Saheem @Saheem23_

    Anthony Edwards right now : <a href="https://t.co/PnbMH13Nu5">pic.twitter.com/PnbMH13Nu5</a>

    Justin Horsch 🚢 @JustinHorsch

    Anthony Edwards is probably better at basketball than your favorite player.

    Ted @tlschwerz

    Imagine putting a good team around Anthony Edwards. The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Timberwolves?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Timberwolves</a> have an absolute superstar.

    Troy Juhn @JuhnTroy

    Anthony Edwards will be a top 10 player in this league very soon.

    Mat Issa @matissa15

    Anthony Edwards has the silver bullet athleticism and internal fire that makes him perfect for the physicality and intensity of the playoffs. <br><br>He's been special in this series.

    Kyle Theige @KyleTheige

    It's an absolute pleasure watching Anthony Edwards play basketball.

    Dan Devine @YourManDevine

    Man, how right were the Wolves about Anthony Edwards

    Evan Barnes @evan_b

    Best player on Minnesota has been Anthony Edwards at least the last 2 years. He keeps showing it with stuff like this.

    Shea Serrano @SheaSerrano

    anthony edwards said go ahead and book the flights to denver

    Lily Zhao @LilySZhao

    Anthony Edwards making Minnesota fans happy tonight. What a shot.

    Chris Miles @chrismilestv

    Ant Man is one of THOSE guys

    Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

    That's not fair

    Tarek Fattal @Tarek_Fattal

    Anthony Edwards to the rescue. <br><br>Onions.

    Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

    Anthony Edwards told you this series wasn't over. He meant it. <br><br>34 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists. <br><br>There will be a Game 5.

    Edwards now has five playoff games in which he's scored at least 30 points in his career, the second-most for a player before turning 22. The only person he's trailing is LeBron James (eight), the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

    And Minnesota needed every last bit of his effort to overcome a 43-point, 11-rebound effort by reigning MVP Nikola Jokić, who was the only player that showed up for Denver on Sunday.

    The Timberwolves still have a very steep mountain to climb, however, if they want to keep their season alive after falling into a 3-0 series deficit.

    They'll be back at it again at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday for Game 5.