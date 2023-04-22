T-Wolves' Anthony Edwards: 'It Ain't Over' Despite 3-0 Deficit to Nuggets

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star guard Anthony Edwards isn't giving up despite facing a 3-0 series deficit against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets.

After the T-Wolves fell 120-111 in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Friday, Edwards said the following, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic: "This series is not over. It's the first to four, not to three. I promise you it ain't over. Everyone's counting us out. It ain't over. I promise you."

While three teams in NBA history have come back from a 3-0 deficit in a seven-game series to even the series, no team has ever come back to win a series when trailing 3-0.

The Timberwolves traded a massive package of draft picks and players to the Utah Jazz during the offseason for perennial All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year center Rudy Gobert, which took expectations to the next level for the franchise.

Superstar big man Karl-Anthony Towns missed most of the regular season because of injury, however, and Gobert's production dropped off compared to his time in Utah, which resulted in Minnesota having to settle for a 42-40 record and the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference after making it through the play-in tournament.

It can be argued that the one aspect of the Timberwolves' season that hasn't been disappointing thus far is the play of Edwards.

The 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick was named an All-Star for the first time this season by virtue of averaging a career-high 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game.

Edwards has also been a dominant force in the playoffs thus far despite the Nuggets jumping out to a 3-0 series lead.

The 21-year-old is leading the team in scoring in the playoffs with 31.7 points per game to go along with 4.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks. The next closest player on the team in scoring is Towns, who is putting up just 16.0 points per contest.

Edwards has essentially put the team on his back, but even that hasn't been enough to take a game from a Nuggets team led by two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić.

If the Timberwolves are going to stage a comeback, they will need far more out of Towns, Gobert, Mike Conley, Kyle Anderson and Co. in support of Edwards.

Minnesota's first chance to chip away at the deficit will come Sunday when it hosts Denver in Game 4.