Warriors' Steve Kerr: Stephen Curry's Timeout Gaffe vs. Kings Was '100% My Fault'

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Golden State Warriors edged the Sacramento Kings in Sunday's Game 4, but the end of the contest saw some nail-biting moments.

When Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry tried to call timeout with 42 seconds left, the team didn't have any left and was assessed a technical foul. After the game, head coach Steve Kerr accepted responsibility for Curry's mistake.

"It was 100 percent my fault. I knew we didn't have any timeouts left. ... That's on me," Kerr told reporters. "I've gotta remind the guys we don't have any timeouts."

Sacramento guard Malik Monk made the technical free throw, and De'Aaron Fox hit a three-pointer with 28.7 seconds left to make it a one-point game. The Kings had an opportunity to steal the victory after Curry missed a jumper, but Harrison Barnes' attempt at a game-winning three-pointer went off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

Golden State managed to escape with a 126-125 win to tie the series at 2-2 despite the gaffe by Curry. The 35-year-old led the team with 32 points in the victory, while Klay Thompson added 26 points, and Jordan Poole finished with 22 points.

Star forward Draymond Green came off the bench for the first time in his playoff career after serving his one-game suspension for stomping on the chest of Kings big man Domantas Sabonis. Green scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds and seven assists, but he shot just 3-of-14 from the field.

The Warriors overcame an outstanding performance by Fox, who poured in a game-high 38 points. Rookie forward Keegan Murray added 23 points, making five of his seven three-pointers.

As the series shifts back to Sacramento, the Warriors will look to overcome their road woes and steal a win as they continue their quest for another title. The two teams will meet again in Game 5 on Wednesday.