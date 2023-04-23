Ben Simmons Doesn't Need Another Surgery for Back Injury 'at This Point,' per Nets GM

David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears that Brooklyn Nets point guard Ben Simmons will avoid another back surgery.

Nets general manager Sean Marks noted that Simmons has met his checkpoints in his recovery and that an operation seems unlikely at this point.

Simmons, who last played on February 15, was shut down for the season because of a lingering back issue in March. He played 42 games in 2022-23, averaging 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Simmons also notably sat out the entire 2021-22 season, citing mental health issues and a back injury. He also missed time this season with left knee soreness and a left calf strain.

This was the three-time All-Star's first season in uniform with the Nets after he spent the first five years of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was traded to Brooklyn in February 2022.

The Brooklyn Nets went 45-37 in 2022-23 and were swept by the 76ers in the first round of the playoffs. Simmons has two years remaining on his current contract and will make $37.9 million in 2023-24.