XFL 2023 Playoff Schedule, Bracket and Predictions

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The final week of the 2023 XFL regular season is final, and the playoff picture had some knots to sort out.

Yesterday's action saw one team, the San Antonio Brahmas, get officially eliminated. The team's tight 29-28 point loss to the DC Defenders dropped its record to 3-7 and locked it into third place in the XFL South Division.

This had major implications on Sunday's opening game, as it clinched the second playoff spot in the South Division for the Arlington Renegades. This meant that the team's game against the Houston Roughnecks had no effect on the playoff race, as Houston had already clinched the division.

In the nightcap, it is a completely different story. The St. Louis Battlehawks and the Seattle Sea Dragons both entered the final week with identical 6-3 records. The season series was also tied after Seattle took home last week's must-win game and kept its playoff hopes alive.

Both St. Louis and Seattle were able to take home victories in the final week, but it is the Sea Dragons who will be moving on to face the DC Defenders in the playoffs.

Here is a look at the updated XFL playoff bracket following Saturday's games, as well as a recap of the Week 10 action.

Sunday

Houston Roughnecks def. Arlington Renegades 25-9

Seattle Sea Dragons def. Vegas Vipers 28-9

Updated XFL Playoff Bracket

XFL North Championship Game

(1) DC Defenders vs. (2) Seattle Sea Dragons

XFL South Championship Game

(1) Houston Roughnecks vs. (2) Arlington Renegades

XFL Week 10 Sunday Recap

Roughnecks 25, Renegades 9

The South Division champions took a lead early and never gave it up, although Arlington was able to get it to a three-point deficit at halftime. A 13-0 run in the second half put the game away and gave the Roughnecks a 7-3 record to end the season.

Cole McDonald passed for 120 yards, completing 10 of 11 passes for the victors, and added 66 yards and a touchdowns on the ground. Jeremy Cox exploded for 120 rushing yards and a touchdown on 21 carries, while Justin Smith contributed 51 yards on three catches. Tavante Beckett notably had a pick-six on defense.

Luis Perez threw for 205 yards and an interception for the Renegades, while Leddie Brown had 29 yards on 14 carries. Brian Herrien led all Renegade receivers with 47 yards off of five catches.

The teams will met again in the first round of the XFL playoffs. The game is scheduled for Saturday in Houston. The Roughnecks defeated the Renegades 23-14 in the other matchup between the two this season.

Seattle Sea Dragons 28, Vegas Vipers 9

Seattle essentially had a win-and-in situation going into this game, and that is precisely what the Sea Dragons did against the Vipers. It took a long time for either team to get on the board, but a clutch touchdown from Ben DiNucci in the final two minutes of the first half set the tone for a dominant third quarter.

DiNucci went 26-of-41 for 339 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Josh Gordon was a breakout star for Seattle in the receiving game, getting 115 yards off of nine catches. Juwan Green was also a major factor, having 88 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

Jalen McClendon was 6-of-21 for 201 yards and an interception for the Vipers, while Matthew Sexton had two catches for 119 yards.

The win sets up a playoff match between Seattle and the Defenders on Sunday. DC took both of the team's regular-season matchups, but the games were decided by a combined five points.

Predictions

It feels like Sunday was a pretty good indicator for how the Roughnecks-Renegades playoff matchup will go. Arlington is the only playoff team with a sub-.500 record and was beaten pretty easily by Houston in both matchups. Still it is hard to beat a team three times in one season, and it is likely that the Renegades did not play every card in a game that was borderline meaningless.

Prediction: Houston 26, Arlington 12

The North game is a bit more intriguing. DC has been the team to beat all season, with the only blemish coming against the Orlando Guardians in Week 7. Still, the Defenders appear to be slumping as they exited the regular season, while Seattle is peaking. The Sea Dragons finished the year on a 7-1 run, and the only loss was a one-point defeat by the Defenders. Seattle is hot and had to play with fire to reach this point.

Prediction: Seattle 32, DC 30